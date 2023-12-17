The Surprising Highest Paying Career in Chile During 2023: Civil Engineering in Mines Tops the List

In a surprising twist, the highest paying career in Chile during 2023 is not medicine, as is the commonly assumed trend. So, what is the profession that stands out as the one with the best remuneration? In the following note we will tell you what you should know about this data that has been circulating on social platforms and that has caught the attention of more than one.

WHAT IS THE BEST PAID CAREER IN CHILE DURING 2023

As Chilean students await the results of the Higher Education Access Test (PAES), decision-making about choosing careers and universities takes on special relevance.

The MiFuturo.cl site of the Ministry of Education has revealed to the press updated data on the university courses with the best earnings in the fourth year of graduation, providing valuable guidance for young people seeking to balance their interests with solid job prospects.

Surprisingly, Civil Engineering in Mines tops the ranking with an outstanding income of $3,446,904, consolidating itself as the best paid option in Chile during 2023.

This list, prepared with information from Higher Education institutions and data cross-referenced by entities such as the Higher Education Information Service (SIES), sheds light on salary trends and employability in various disciplines.

The dominant presence of engineering in the top positions highlights the importance of the sector in the Chilean economy, evidencing the demand and appreciation of professionals in fields such as mining, metallurgy, and electricity.

The decision-making of future students is thus influenced by the search not only for personal passions but also by the prospect of economic stability offered by the labor market in Chile.

WHAT IS THE TEST FOR ACCESS TO HIGHER EDUCATION (PAES)

The application of the Higher Education Access Test (PAES) is the instrument that allows access in 2024 to the universities attached to the access system.

Regarding this test, it should be taken into account that it contains questions closer to the students’ experience. In addition, competencies are evaluated, that is, “knowledge” and “know-how,” integrating skills and knowledge necessary for success in university education.

All access instruments (tests, NEM and grade ranking) are calculated using the new scoring scale, in a range between 100 and 1,000 points.

Likewise, this evaluation consists of two mathematics tests: one mandatory for all majors (mathematical competency 1), and another focused on measuring competencies that are mostly required in majors with more intensive use of mathematics (mathematical competency 2).

The evaluation is aimed at people who graduated from high school in 2022 (winter application) and 2023 (regular application) and previous years, including foreigners who recognized their high school studies in Chile.

