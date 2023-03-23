Home Health the surveillance plan is implemented
Martinengo (Bergamo) – Concern atmunicipal kindergarten of Martinengo (Bergamo) where a case of tuberculosis.

It is not yet clear whether the infection has been identified in a bambino or in one of adults who work in the structure, in which 52 children are cared for.

More details, and also indications on how to proceed, will be available tomorrow afternoon, Thursday 23 March, when the Infectious Diseases Prevention and Surveillance Unit of Ats will hold a video conference with the nursery managers and the municipal administration.

However, it has already been decided that they will come from Friday morning skin tests performed (Mantoux) on young guests and staff, to understand if there is a possible outbreak of infection.

The surveillancewhich will also involve the contacts of children and workers, it will last 12 weeks. Pediatricians and family doctors in the area have been informed to raise awareness of possible symptoms of the disease.

