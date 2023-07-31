The survey on basic income: “An ATM that served as propaganda for the M5”

An investigation by the Court of Auditors into the lack of controls for the citizen’s income puts Pasquale Tridico in the crosshairs. The investigation started in November from an anonymous complaint. In the meantime, the complaint has received an integration. And the dossier has also reached the public prosecutor’s office in Rome. Where the crimes of abuse of office and corruption for acts contrary to official duties are hypothesized. According to the papers he’s talking about today The truth the accusation against Tridico is of having instrumentally used the INPS as an ATM for political-electoral purposes. And as a propaganda agency of the 5 Star Movement. “It was a vote exchange paid for with public money,” writes the complaint. Where it is also assumed that Tridico did not supervise the scams that cost over one billion euros.

According to the complainants, the very institution of the basic income was a choice “imposed by political pressure on the institution”. To “provide a shower of benefits to all applicants, regardless of whether or not they are entitled to the right”. All “for the purposes of the electoral return of the government parties”. At the time of the introduction of the basic income, the Conte government was governed by a majority formed by the Lega and the M5s. The Court of Auditors has already acquired the documentation to verify the correct management of the disbursement and controls. Tridico, in his book “Work today, retirement tomorrow” had also written that it was necessary to check before disbursing the subsidy: «The State should do like the banks before disbursing a mortgage. That is, to verify in depth the situation of the applicant, without trusting self-certifications ».

Income has often been the focus of fraud investigations. Last February it emerged that some members of the Spada and Casamonica clans were receiving the subsidy. A scam of a Caf in Rome was recently discovered by the Guardia di Finanza and has led to 130 suspects. Another 300 foreign citizens were reported in Cagliari. Over the years, scams with prepaid cards and a mole at the Revenue Agency who worked on fake residences have emerged. The Truth also underlines another aspect. Or that of the residence. For INPS IT procedures, the fact that hundreds of people had residence in the same place was never considered an impediment to receiving the subsidy. The consequence was that in Milan 518 declared that they resided in the same building in via Selinunte. In Rome, 1,234 did the same thing in via Modesta Valenti.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the bogus questions concerned people who came from Eastern Europe who had never worked in Italy. In total, according to INPS numbers, 1.7 million applications were rejected. Tridico spoke of 3.2 million rejected applications. The Court of Auditors is also investigating to verify the existence of any tax damage. Linked to an “omission of one’s duties” conduct in relation to the checks to be carried out. According to the numbers of the report, the irregularities concern 6% of the total recipients (and not 1%). But the complaint to the Court of Auditors also highlights that “the top management and bodies of the INPS and the Ministry of Labor have expressly directed the administrative offices, inviting them not to carry out generalized checks by cross-referencing the data in their computer archives”. For the complainants “only partial and selective checks were carried out”.

And again: «The control rate is less than 1% of the total». Probably, when Tridico says that 1% of Citizenship Income scams are referred to, he is referring to the fact that the Institute he presides over has carried out checks on no more than 1% of the applications presented. The complaint also states that with the citizen’s income there has been “a completely aberrant phenomenon, for which the INPS and the Ministry of Labour, on the basis of an instrumental interpretation of the laws, which is illogical, unreasonable and misleading, have completely rejected the checks and verifications required by law and expressly attributed to them, in fact ensuring all applicants, without distinction, the provision of the social security benefit (without even verifying entitlement), delegating any checks to a later stage , any revocations and recoveries”.

Not only. INPS allegedly also “failed to activate even simple mechanisms for crossing computer data (those of the applications received and those of the aforementioned databases of computer archives managed or shared by INPS)”. And INPS, as the complaint explains, certainly did not lack the means, given that the text lists seventeen “computer archives” of the Institute, managed directly or shared, which by law should have been used for checks preventive and income controls. The one with Aci on durable goods was only done in 2021, two years after the institution of the subsidy.

