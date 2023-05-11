the surviving woman blames her husband

New developments in the case of Torremaggiore . Albania Tefta Malay, stab wound by her husband Taulant Malaj – who killed his 16-year-old daughter Jessica and his wife’s alleged lover, Massimo De Santis – accused her spouse: “My husband is a monster. Until two years ago he sexually harassed our daughter. It happened several times… My daughter didn’t want to talk to him anymore and that’s why he not only ruined his life, but also killed her.” From the hospital bed where she is hospitalized, the woman said: “Jessica hasn’t communicated with her father for two years and if she hasn’t reported him, it’s just so she doesn’t have a bad reputation: you know how it is she”.

“My husband had it all planned out” “My husband had planned everything, we were all asleep at that time – the desperate woman told News 24 Albania TV -. He wasn’t working that night, he was resting at home. I didn’t hear him go out, then I I saw him come back. He took the child with the knife and wanted to kill him. I threw myself to save the child. The little one was sleeping in the cot attached to the double bed. Then he gave me so many knife blows, I don’t remember how many. He made videos of him kicking and stabbing with a knife. My daughter was asleep, she heard the noises and got up. He never wanted our daughter.”