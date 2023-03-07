They are proposed as a slimming alternative to traditional sugar. But in recent years even sweeteners, even natural ones, have ended up in the dock several times: if in fact their caloric intake is certainly lower than that of sucrose, in the face of facts the dangers to health do not seem, unfortunately, so different. A new clue in this sense comes from a study just published on Nature Medicine by a group of researchers from the Lerner Research Institute of the Cleveland Clinic, from which emerges an increased risk of suffering from cardiovascular disorders linked to erythritol, a sweetener naturally contained in fruit, the regular consumption of which could increase platelet reactivity, making in some way the blood more “sticky”, and therefore more prone to form thrombi and clots.

The decision to focus on the effects of erythritol – explain the American researchers in their study – stems from the fact that despite being advertised as a natural sweetener, this carbohydrate is actually added to foods in quantities that are even a thousand times higher than those in which it is present. in fruit. Its long-term effects on human health have also been studied very little, and at the same time, it is increasingly widespread in the sugar-free food market: in fact, it is expected that the use of erythritol in the food industry could double within next five years.

To investigate the link between erythritol and health, the researchers then analyzed its presence, and that of other natural sweeteners, in the blood of 1,157 patients who underwent a routine visit at the cardiovascular disease clinic of their hospital. Revealing that in people with higher levels of erythritol in the blood, the risk of dying from cardiovascular causes in the three years following the analyzes was doubled.

Results in line with those of two previous surveys carried out in the United States and Denmark, which prompted researchers to further investigate the possible causal link between erythritol consumption and cardiovascular problems. In the laboratory, they then asked a group of volunteers to ingest a drink sweetened with erythritol, discovering that the levels of this substance in human blood remain elevated for two to three days. Furthermore, by testing its effects in test tubes, it emerged that it modifies the behavior of platelets, increasing their reactivity and adhesion capacity, two characteristics linked to the initial formation of thrombi in blood vessels.

The research, its own authors admit, has some important limitations. First of all, it did not evaluate the origin of the erythritol present in the participants’ blood, and it is known that this substance can also be produced within our body from other sugars, especially in sedentary people and with a diet high in calories. Furthermore, the levels tested in the laboratory are much higher than those in which this substance is allowed in industrial foods and beverages, even if according to the authors of the study, these are levels compatible with the eating habits of a slice not inconsiderable of Americans.

The study therefore cannot put an end to the ongoing discussion on the effects of natural sweeteners on human health. But it is certainly another piece that adds to the puzzle, indicating the need for more careful studies on the subject. “Our results – reads the conclusions of the study – suggest the need for further analyzes studying the long-term effects of sweeteners in general, and of erytyrol in particular, on the probability of heart attack and stroke, particularly in patients with a increased risk profile for cardiovascular disease”.







