Finance Investigation will look into leaks and potential criminal law violations by officials, regulators and bank executives

2′ of reading

The Swiss Attorney General’s Office has launched a government-brokered investigation into the takeover. of Credit Suisse by Ubs and is collecting evidence to identify possible crimes.

«In view of the significance of the events», the Federal Prosecutor «intends to proactively fulfill his mandate and responsibility to contribute to a clean Swiss financial center and has set up a monitoring system in order to take immediate measures in the event of any circumstances that fall within its jurisdiction,” the bureau said in a statement sent to Bloomberg News Sunday.

Prosecutor’s investigation

The attorney general ordered national and regional authorities to “investigate and collect information” in order to “analyze and identify possible crimes,” according to the statement. The prosecutor did not specify whether he is looking for violations of the law by government officials, bank executives or journalists who reported the talks behind closed doors.

The Financial Regulator Finma last weekend he said he was “exploring options” on how to hold accountable bank executives suspected of negligent risk management that led to the near-collapse of Credit Suisse. Swiss criminal law is also known to have few protections for whistleblowers. Authorities recently launched an investigation into allegations of corporate espionage and violations of bank secrecy laws after reporters reported a leak detailing the holdings of 18,000 wealthy bank account holders in the country.

UBS cuts thousands of jobs

Meanwhile, after completing thetransaction with Credit Suisse, UBS will cut between 20% and 30% of its jobs, around 36,000 jobs worldwide, including 11,000 in Switzerland. The figures are reported by the Sunday Sonntagszeitung, as quoted by the Bloomberg agency. Credit Suisse had announced 9,000 cuts before the UBS bailout. The two lenders together employed nearly 125,000 people at the end of 2022, with around 30% of the total in Switzerland. Publicly, Ubs – which neither confirms nor denies – has stated that it will clarify the job cuts as soon as possible.

View on breakinglatest.news