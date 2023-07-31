The switch to smart physio

Herodikos

With its range of telephysiotherapy, Herodikos creates a high degree of adherence to therapy and fast pain relief for back and knee problems.

A program that is characterized by high adherence to therapy and rapid pain relief for back or knee problems is Herodikos plus. The smart combination of doctor visits, digital apps and video consultations with physiotherapists clearly sets Herodikos apart in the market for orthopedic apps and DiGAs. A year and a half after market entry, the costs for the smart physio are covered nationwide by Techniker Krankenkasse, AOK Niedersachsen, hkk, HEK and pronova BKK. The flexible supply is free of charge for patients and budget-neutral for doctors. Above all, however, the positive supply effects are convincing.

Data from care shows that after ten weeks of active participation, patients experience pain relief of over 30-40 percent on average[1] observe. More than three quarters of all patients adhere to therapy until shortly before the end of care. Overall, 96 percent of the participants would recommend physiotherapy.

Three steps to telephysiotherapy

Whether via smartphone, tablet or laptop, via app (Android and IOS) or web-based, according to a doctor’s prescription, either on site in a practice or in a video consultation, the program is available free of charge for those with statutory health insurance. Together with the patient, the therapists carry out an anamnesis and a functional movement analysis. They identify muscular imbalances and deficits. With the help of the experience of the therapist and the intelligent software developed by Herodikos, the digital exercise plan is tailored to the health situation and personal goals.

The prescribing doctor conducts the interview before the start and after the end of the therapy. The patients are digitally networked with the therapists for up to six months and can continue to use the exercises for up to twelve months afterwards. The experts can classify the performance, possibly also pain, and continuously adapt the exercise plan. The follow-up appointments usually take place every two weeks. In this way, Herodikos ensures optimal support via app and video consultation, increases the safety and quality of treatment.

The Herodikos app is a certified medical product that was developed by a team of doctors and therapists. It is not a fitness offer, but offers medically sound exercises and content for a growing number of patients.

The principle of the smart physio is based on scientific knowledge: The movement therapy offered by Herodikos is the form of therapy for back and knee pain with the highest degree of recommendation based on medical guidelines[2]. studies[3] clearly prove that individually tailored and accompanied offers in particular alleviate back or knee pain, improve performance and well-being and prevent complaints – with a demonstrably high level of adherence to therapy (adherence). Herodikos has implemented these scientific findings in a hybrid care model.

The combined offer is also a response to demographic change: as the boomer generation gets older, the number of back and knee pain patients will increase, and the need will grow, although there is already a shortage of doctors and therapists consists. The supply of stationary offers is becoming more difficult in the area.

To the company

Herodikos GmbH, Oldenburg, offers digital, multimodal care offers in the field of movement therapy. The young company’s medical team is working on significantly improving the care of patients with diseases of the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded in 2019 in the vicinity of the University of Oldenburg. The Herodikos app, a certified class 1 medical product, is prescribed by doctors, and the exercises are individually tailored to the patient and accompanied in cooperation with physiotherapists. 57 health insurance companies (as of July 2023) assume the costs for the two care offers “Herodikos plus” and “OrthoHeroBKK”, which are therefore available free of charge for those insured by two thirds of the statutory health insurance companies. The prescription for back and knee pain is budget-neutral for doctors with additional reimbursement from the health insurance companies.

More information about the program at www.herodikos.de/plus

