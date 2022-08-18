Humble Games has revealed that the upcoming action game Midnight Fighter Express will not release on the Nintendo Switch on August 23 as planned. As noted in a statement on Twitter, we’ve been told it will be a few weeks later than planned.

As for the reason, the developers said,“At the last minute, we encountered an unexpected issue that required our patch size to be larger than we thought would be reasonable for players on handheld consoles. We hope that all players will enjoy potential future fixes and patches in a timely manner, And sync with other platforms. We understand that unfortunately this will cause Switch players to initially have to wait, but ultimately we want to ensure the best possible experience for all players.

Humble Games added that it intends to release the Switch version in late September, but will announce a new release date once it is confirmed.

The PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game are scheduled to launch next week on August 23rd.