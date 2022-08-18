Home Health The Switch version of Midnight Fight Express won’t launch next week as planned.
Health

The Switch version of Midnight Fight Express won’t launch next week as planned.

by admin
The Switch version of Midnight Fight Express won’t launch next week as planned.

Humble Games has revealed that the upcoming action game Midnight Fighter Express will not release on the Nintendo Switch on August 23 as planned. As noted in a statement on Twitter, we’ve been told it will be a few weeks later than planned.

As for the reason, the developers said,“At the last minute, we encountered an unexpected issue that required our patch size to be larger than we thought would be reasonable for players on handheld consoles. We hope that all players will enjoy potential future fixes and patches in a timely manner, And sync with other platforms. We understand that unfortunately this will cause Switch players to initially have to wait, but ultimately we want to ensure the best possible experience for all players.

Humble Games added that it intends to release the Switch version in late September, but will announce a new release date once it is confirmed.

The PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game are scheduled to launch next week on August 23rd.

See also  Organoids, a competition to create a prototype of a human retina

You may also like

Sony may soon launch its own PlayStation computer...

Smallpox of monkeys, cases without symptoms and contagion...

Oppo puts an “aquatic” design for ColorOS 13

Smallpox monkeys, “close to 20 thousand cases in...

Destiny 2’s Arc 3.0 was inspired by Crank...

Lack of doctors in Calabria, the Governor imports...

If you have high cholesterol, eat these 5...

Doom’s original enhanced version of “DOOM 64” is...

Smallpox monkeys, insufficient doses: from Italy vaccination tourism...

Midnight Fight Express Review – Gamereactor – Midnight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy