the symbol of a battle behind the lines – breaking latest news

I sabotage against the railways in Russiathe elimination of collaborators, the “accidents” of uncertain origin in the war industries: they are different episodes that tell the story of the other warthe one behind the lines against Moscow.

For many months the rail network in Russia is affected by disruptive actionsa repetition of what happened in Belarus, one of the logistic rear of the Army. The acts involved 21 regions and led to the arrest of 66 people, mostly young. As the site says Zona.Mediaa third of those arrested are under the age of 25 and their number has grown since the beginning of the year. The most common modus operandi is quite effective: the saboteurs target the control units along the tracks and in some stations, gestures that affect the movements of the trains. Equipment is usually set on fire or tampered with with the intention of causing delays. Some of the attacks are spontaneous but there are also inspired ones: young people are recruited by someone to carry out the mission. The authorities, imitating the Minsk regime, they increased the sentences against the accused. The punishment is not only a response to the threat but should act as a deterrent to dissuade the copycats.

The campaign to hamper railway activity started immediately after the invasion. Many events in the Belarusian area and in the occupied areas, therefore the extension to Russian territory: according to a calculation by The Insiderthere were reportedly 63 derailments in Russia between March and June 2022. There are three objectives. See also Here is new scientific evidence on how type II diabetes could slow or regress 1) Damage a fundamental component for logistics: Putin’s generals, according to an old Soviet tradition, moved supplies using trains. The closer a junction or station is, the easier it is to feed the troops at the front. However, the network was affected by the long-range bombings of the Himars (radius of about 70 km). 2) Create insecurityquestion the presence. 3) Propaganda cardto document determination against the occupier and, in the case of Russia, signal the presence of dissent.

In the regions of Ukraine that fell under the heel of Moscow the partisans hunted down the leaders who had become the tool of the Kremlin. Many attacks, with bombs detonated near the offices and homes of the targets. On the 27th Aleksandr Myshchenko, a former Ukrainian official who passed into the ranks of the enemy and was therefore rewarded with an important post in Melitopol, was killed with a bomb. A second person died with him. The traps placed under the cars have, in turn, become warnings to the cheaters. Warnings then repeated with messages via the web.

More «smoky», in every sense, fires inside plants or warehouses. On the 29th one was reported in Perm, western Russia, and involved a munitions factory. It’s just the latest in a series in which accidental causes, human errors may have mixed with malicious gestures. There is always a dose of ambiguity and the contenders often “play” with it: it depends on the interest of the moment. Putin himself can blame the enemy to justify a possible retaliatory military move or to focus on the thesis of the incident. See also Common strategies against antimicrobial resistance and for global health crises

It is a wide, open field, this may include the elimination of extremist nationalist figures, like the daughter of Dugin and blogger Tatarsky. But also the incursions of special forces and foreign “volunteers”.authors of deep raids.

