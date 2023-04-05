the symptoms and treatments of Berlusconi’s disease –...

The cause Pneumonia is a inflammatory process affecting the lungs, usually of an infectious nature. «The bacterium most often responsible is lo Streptococcus pneumoniae(also called pneumococcus) but viruses, “atypical” microorganisms including the Mycoplasma and Chlamydia, and much more rarely mushrooms. Although there are viral forms, viruses act above all as “facilitators” of bacterial superinfections, as happens for example with the flu which can be complicated by bacterial pneumonia,” he explains Sergio Hararidirector of the Operational Unit of Pneumology at the San Giuseppe MultiMedica Hospital in Milan.

Symptoms The most characteristic symptoms are the fever, hacking cough (more typical of viral pneumonia) or fat (more frequent in bacterial pneumonia), general malaise, asthenia and especially shortness of breath. «Pneumonia caused by atypical germs such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae – says Harari – generally have a more gradual onset and are often accompanied by non-pulmonary symptoms such as headaches, muscle pain and nausea. While in the case of bacterial pneumonia, by listening to the lungs with a stethoscope, the doctor hears noises that indicate the presence of abnormal liquids in the pulmonary alveoli, in atypical pneumonia these are heard less.

The diagnosis The diagnosis of pneumonia is usually made with a chest x-ray but in some cases, a careful visit and listening to the lungs with a stethoscope may be enough to start a targeted therapy. If the patient responds well to therapy, no further tests will be needed. In doubtful cases, one may also be needed Tacwhen the X-ray is negative.

«Bacterial forms and those caused by atypical microorganisms are treated with antibiotics. In most cases the most suitable drug is identified in relation to the patient's characteristics, the circulating germs and the severity of the disturbances, since in most cases the infectious agent cannot be identified – explains Sergio Harari -. Symptomatic drugs can then be useful to mitigate fever and cough. The antibiotic must be taken carefully following the doctor's instructions so that the therapy is successful. In fact, interrupting it before necessary exposes you to the risk of developing resistance, while prolonging it beyond the indications of the guidelines favors side effects, from diarrhea to nausea depending on the type of antibiotic used. For most pneumonias, a 5-7 day treatment is sufficient. The disease can affect anyone, but they are more likely to develop it elderly or chronically ill people such as diabetes, cardiorespiratory pathologies, smokers who more often may encounter complications that may require ventilatory support with admission to the intensive care unit.

Prevention Some vaccinations may help to reduce the risk of developing pneumonia. The recommended vaccines are the one against the pneumococcus (both 23 and 13-valent), the bacterium most often responsible for pneumonia, and the one againstinfluenzaas the flu virus can pave the way for bacterial superinfections that can lead to pneumonia.