the symptoms from poor sleep to inappetence and how to fight it

Difficulty falling asleep, loss of appetite, irritability, stomach ache. These are some of the symptoms that can disturb the start of the holidays for the little ones, thanks to «the stress linked to the change of environment and the loss of the children’s usual points of reference». A passing syndrome, the pediatrician explains to beraking latest news Salute Italo Farnetani, which calls it “holiday sickness”. What to do in these cases? Preventing and reducing the impact of these little nuisances “is possible”, assures the expert, who offers some advice to parents ready to leave for the summer holidays.

Symptoms

«In general, the symptoms of holiday sickness do not appear all together, but depending on the child, one or more prevails», explains Farnetani from San Benedetto del Tronto, where today, at the Oltremare chalet in Porto d’Ascoli, the three green flags, symbol of child-friendly beaches, were handed over. «Very common is the difficulty falling asleep in the evening – explains the doctor – or waking up during the night and earlier in the morning. The little ones may show lack of appetite, also accentuated by the fact that the heat depresses the appetite. Restlessness, sometimes crying spells, and even increased aggression may be present.

Other symptoms – particularly for children under the age of six – can be headaches or abdominal pain. However, according to the experts, the latter is never lasting: it presents itself with cramps or acute pain crises that regress rapidly, without ever lasting more than half an hour. Typically this discomfort is reported around the navel. «In some cases there may also be vomiting and

constipation», adds Farnetani.

«Children – continues the expert – take 5 days to adapt to the new situation and new environments. If we cross this scientific data with the data

socio-economic data relating to the summer of 2023, according to which the average holiday lasts 7 days and in many cases is also reduced to the weekend, there is an obvious risk that the little one will not be able to take full advantage of the pleasure, joy and benefits of a vacation.

In fact, after the first 5 canonical days of adaptation, the time has already come to start again. Vacation sickness is more intense in the first 10 years of life, but it is also easier to try to prevent and mitigate it. We need to act – advises the expert – precisely on the environment

that they will find during their stay”.

Visiting the same place twice helps

The little ones “are extremely creatures of habit and find themselves better in the places they know. Here then is that returning to the same places already visited in previous years makes it easier to adapt. As well as reconstructing the places and environments frequented as much as possible

previously. Anyone going to a hotel could ask for the same room as last year, the same table in the dining room, or choose the same bathing establishment and the same beach umbrella. The more situations it is possible to replicate, the shorter the adaptation period of the child will be and in many cases it can even be avoided completely », underlines Farnetani.

It is also important «to repeat the small holiday rituals: ice cream and a walk after dinner, for example. Even clothing can help: slippers, caps, shirts the same as those of the previous year. So even if the holiday will be ‘hit and run, the child will have its points of reference and the beach holiday will be something known

and consolidated that will allow the child to enter the pleasant sensation of this experience, fully enjoying well-being and fun».

