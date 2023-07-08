the symptoms not to be underestimated and the alarm signals

Arthritis is an inflammatory disease of the joints that can cause pain, stiffness and swelling. What is better to know.

L’arthritis is an inflammatory joint disease that can cause ache, rigidity e swelling. It is important to be aware of the symptoms of arthritis in order to be able to act promptly and seek appropriate treatment.

Arthritis

Persistent joint pain

Persistent joint pain is one of the main symptoms of arthritis. If you experience constant or recurring pain in one or more joints for an extended period, it could be a sign of arthritis. Pay special attention if pain occurs when moving or waking up in the morning.

Morning joint stiffness

The morning joint stiffness it is a common symptom of rheumatoid arthritis. If you wake up and find that your joints are stiff and difficult to move for at least 30 minutes, it could be a sign of arthritis. This stiffness can persist for several hours during the day.

Swelling and redness in the joints

Rheumatoid arthritis.

Swelling and redness in the joints are characteristic symptoms of arthritis. Affected joints may feel swollen, warm to the touch, and red. This swelling can limit movement and cause feelings of tightness.

Muscle weakness and fatigue

Arthritis can cause muscle weakness and fatigue, especially in the areas surrounding the affected joints. You may experience a constant feeling of tiredness and fatigue even with activities that usually do not require significant effort.

Limitation of movement and loss of flexibility

Finally, arthritis can limit your range of motion and cause a loss of flexibility in affected joints. You may notice a decrease in the ability to bend, extend, or rotate certain joints. This can affect your ability to carry out daily activities.

