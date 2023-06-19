The symptoms of juvenile Parkinson’s: why the disease also affects the under 40s

What is juvenile-onset Parkinson’s?

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease second only to Alzheimer’s in terms of prevalence. The average age of onset is around 60 years. However, it is not only a disease of adults-elderly; there is a large number of cases with juvenile onset: about 5% of patients present before the age of 40, with even more extreme cases, patients so young as to present the first symptoms before the age of 10. Michael J.Fox, the face of an entire generation, discovered he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29, at the height of his career. «It is therefore not a rare pathology: we are talking about twenty thousand people in Italy alone who encounter the disease at a young age, an even greater number if we set the age limit for early onset at fifty years» underlines Gianni Pezzoli, neurologist, president of the Italian Association Parkinsonians and the Grisons Foundation for Parkinson’s disease. A population that is still very active from a social, working and even reproductive point of view is therefore affected. And the diagnosis comes like a tsunami.

How important is genetics?

«In these patients, in 50-60% of cases, genetics plays a fundamental role, especially when there is a family history (other family members affected by Parkinson’s). Among the mutations associated with an increased risk of developing Parkinson’s, the GBA gene is being studied a lot, which is the most common genetic risk factor associated with the disease, even if it should be specified that it is not certain that those who are carriers of the GBA gene or other genes associated with Parkinson’s will necessarily develop Parkinson’s Pezzoli points out. However, why the pathology appears or not is still the subject of research. “We believe that a mosaic of genes responsible for the disposal of proteins contributes to the development of the disease – explains the neurologist -. Instead of being eliminated, “pieces” of toxic proteins accumulate in the brain, preventing, among other things, cell respiration».

The role of pesticides and herbicides

Some pesticides and herbicides have long been associated with neurodegenerative disease. Research recently published in the journal Nature identified 10 pesticides capable of significantly damaging dopaminergic neurons, whose death is one of the typical characteristics of the disease. «There are very powerful poisons that can cause Parkinson’s within a few weeks and in an irreversible way – underlines Pezzoli – such as MPTP (methyl phenyl tetrahydropyridine), a substance that until the sixties was sold in the West as a herbicide (Paraquat , Cyperquats). Today it is still used in many poor countries of the world because it is inexpensive but also in rich countries such as the United States“.. Exposure to pesticides, herbicides, insecticides and fungicides occurs through the intake of contaminated water or food, by contact skin or direct inhalation for this reason agricultural workers are more exposed. «In the United States, where in many areas the water is obtained from wells surrounded by cultivated land, it has been seen that the population that drinks well water, compared to those who drink river water, is more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease: l ‘river water inevitably dilutes toxic substances’.

The diet rich in dairy products

«It has been observed – underlines the neurologist – a greater ease in developing Parkinson’s in people who make a lot of use of dairy products and derivatives. The connection is not entirely clear but there are a couple of hypotheses: the dairy-based diet changes the intestinal microbiota and we know that certain “bad” intestinal bacteria are also associated with neurodegenerative diseases. Another possibility is that the cattle and sheep from which the dairy products are derived feed on grass, which may contain toxic herbicides that are potentially harmful to dopaminergic neurons.”

I pharmacy anti-nausea

An abuse of typical antinausea, antivertigo and antipsychotic drugs can also cause parkinsonism. «Metoclopramide-based drugs, under various trade names, are freely available for sale. Sporadic use is not dangerous but chronic intake is,” warns the neurologist. In these cases “with the suspension of the drugs, parkinsonism can regress but it depends on the patient’s brain plasticity: the youngest are more likely to recover well than those over 60”.

Where does the disease “enter” from?

A recent study by the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm published in Plos Medicine reproposes the hypothesis advanced several times of a possible role of infectious agents at the origin of neurodegenerative diseases. It would seem that viruses or bacteria, or even a viral-bacterial infectious combination contracted around the age of 40 trigger or accelerate the processes that culminate in Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s. «The infection can penetrate from the nose and go up through the nerves up to the central nervous system – explains Pezzoli – so much so that it should not be forgotten that a strong reduction in the sense of smell is one of the early symptoms of the disease and can manifest itself even ten years before the symptoms engines”. About 20-30% of patients have a loss of smell before the onset of the disease. Another route of entry seems to be the intestinal one. 75% of patients have constipation, another symptom that can occur years before motor symptoms. Several studies suggest a link between some bacteria present in the intestine and Parkinson’s disease with the hypothesis that the disease moves slowly from the peripheral nerves until it reaches the central nervous system.

How does juvenile Parkinson’s evolve?

“Young patients generally respond well to levodopa therapy, which is administered at low doses accompanied by dopaminergic agonists,” explains Pezzoli. However, in addition to the more typical side effects such as nausea, younger people may experience an increase in libido which risks becoming a serious problem in everyday life. Symptoms of the disease are the same in young and old, however the disease usually progresses more slowly in young people. «If patients with a “classic” onset, around the age of 60, begin to have movement problems 7-8 years after diagnosis with symptoms that become more difficult to treat, the young patient generally manages the disease well for 10 -15 years. But since the life expectancy of an under 40 is much longer than a sixty-year-old, the patient will have to endure the motor symptoms typical of the disease for many more years”. For patients with a diagnosis of more than 15 years, more complex therapies are available today, which with advances in technology will continue to improve, such as deep brain stimulation which can well control debilitating motor symptoms and tremor.

Parkinson’s and pregnancy

“It is also good to remember pregnancy, which, although it does not occur often in women with Parkinson’s because the most common age of onset of the disease is after the childbearing age, in the early onset forms, requires more careful management than in pregnant women without Parkinson’s» underlines Gianni Pezzoli. «Levodopa has the best safety profile for use in pregnancy, while other drugs should be avoided or prescribed by neurologists highly experienced in movement disorders. However, there is no evidence that women with Parkinson’s have higher rates of fetal or delivery complications.”

Are there any difficulties in diagnosing?

Juvenile Parkinson’s is a poorly understood disease and often healthcare professionals themselves struggle to connect the symptoms, especially at the onset. “Generally, young patients arrive at the doctor a few years late because they don’t expect to see a young patient with Parkinson’s,” says Pezzoli. “So often orthopedic or psychiatric diagnoses are made to justify the symptoms.” The neurological visit is the first contact between the doctor and the patient and is an important moment for both in order to make a correct diagnosis. It is good that the visit is organized according to recognized standards and according to international guidelines. On the basis of a correct visit, the suspicion of a movement disorder is therefore posed, and consequently a plan of further investigations and treatment is set up. Instrumental examinations, such as high-field nuclear magnetic resonance, SPECT DATscan, cerebral PET and myocardial scintigraphy (the heart in Parkinson’s is denervated) serve as support, sometimes indispensable, for the clinical diagnosis. Importantly, a good response to chronic levodopa therapy is already considered important for the diagnosis of Parkinson’s.

