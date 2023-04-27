the symptoms of the motor version from which the actor suffers

I deal with different topics on a daily basis that revolve around politics, news and the world of entertainment . Ravenous for all that is current, with a “historical” eye turned to the past and a “curious” eye turned to the future.

Alessandro Borgo came back to talk about Tourette’s syndrome at Bsmt, Gianluca Gazzoli’s podcast. The actor discovered he was affected thanks to the fiancéewho is a psychologist and who will soon make him a father for the first time.

“I found out I was affected by the syndrome thanks to my partner”

“One day he asked me point-blank and asked me how long I had these tics. I answered her a couple of things and she said to me: ‘You don’t have tics, you have Tourette’s. You have it motor and you don’t have it verbal”. Thus Borghi at Bsmt.

The actor then went into even more detail on the matter: “The problem is this, that the famous Tourette is the one of the bad language, that of the people who at a certain point swear, because they are the most aggressive. There’s a whole world that concerns the motor part, which are just tics. The tic comes from post-traumatic stress, from something that happened to you. The tic is your way of responding to that stuff”.

Photo source: ANSA

The actor Alessandro Borghi

“You can’t cure Tourette’s”

“You can heal from a tic – he added – from Tourette not because it is one neurological thing. It’s like a sneeze, when you feel like sneezing you have to sneeze. It’s wonderful to know that there isn’t a cure for something you have. This is a strong sentence, there are people who have bad things. But how bad is it not to have an answer compared to having an ugly one?”.

How does the syndrome manifest itself?

During the chat, Alessandro Borghi also revealed how the syndrome manifests itself in his case and how he has learned to live with it: “In me it corresponds to emotional peaks: it can come to me even when I am very happy, or very tired or very stressed. When there’s a lot of emotional flow that stuff happens. I have it very much when I’m in situations that make me uncomfortable”.

“Often – continued the actor – it comes to me when I deal with my body. I don’t like many things about myself, because I am someone who is not genetically inclined to have the physique. If I want the physique I have to train, as soon as I lose weight I gain weight”.

“Since I’m very careful when I work, when I’m not working I let myself go, like now, I get drunk, I eat. I have gained 6 kilos since I finished filming Rocco (the TV series on Siffredi, ed) and when I look in the mirror and feel that I am not comfortable with my body, I have incredible Tourette’s peaks “, he concluded.



<br />

