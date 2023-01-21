Graduated in Communication Sciences, he took his first steps in the sports editorial offices of Palermo and then moved to Milan to work for all- news publications such as Yahoo and Virgilio Notizie. But sport is always present with collaborations with Sportmediaset and Corriere dello Sport.











44











Not only is the Kraken variant ready to threaten the whole world again with a new boom in Covid infections. Looking with fear at China, a new mutation of the virus would seem ready to spread from Europe, from that Great Britain which has experienced complex moments in the pandemic in recent months. The new threat is called Orthrusa new version of Covid-19 that could soon compete with its cousin Kraken for dominance in infections.

What is Orthrus, the new Covid variant

The new Covid threatcoming from Great Britain, is called Orthrus, a name chosen to more simply identify the virus categorized with codice CH.1.1. The mutation, which would also appear to be the daughter of Omicron like Kraken, has recently seen a significant increase in cases compared to other strains of the virus.

Identified for the first time in November 2022, this variant would appear to be a new version of Centaurus with the addition of other significant mutations on protein S, namely L452R and F486S, also associated with the ability to evade neutralizing antibodies and increased transmissibility.

Photo source: ANSA

What are the symptoms of Orthrus

Despite being a new variant, Orthrus seems to pick up on what is i characteristic symptoms of its predecessors. The Omicron subvariant, in fact, has recorded cases with upper respiratory tract problems, fever, cough and other effects that could be mistaken for the common flu.

British magazines, it should be stressed, invite you to pay particular attention to symptoms such as runny nose, heachache, fatigueboth mild and severe, sneezing and sore throat.

Maybe it can interest you Covid, study on correlations between vaccine and “sudden deaths”: no increase in heart attacks, strokes and myocarditis No proven correlation between Coronavirus and cardiovascular or pulmonary disease. The Italian study on the entire population of breaking latest news

The boom of cases in Great Britain

Data from the British health agency indicate that Orthrus could be one of the variants to contend with in the coming months. As emerges from data from Ukhsa, the United Kingdom government agency for health security, among all swabs sequenced between 26 December 2022 and 1 January 2023, the Cerberus variant (BQ.1) had a prevalence of 51 .3%, followed by Orthrus al 19,5%.

In some cities, such as Northumberland, Oxford and Blackburn, the new variant is believed to have even reached 100% of Covid cases. The other variants, however, seem to no longer worry: Omicron 5 at 7.2%, Kraken at 4.5% and Gryphon at 3.6%.



<br />

