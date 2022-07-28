Diabetes is one of the most common diseases in the world. A problem that affected 415 million. Here are what the symptoms are

Il diabetes, or hyperglycemia, is a disease that affects many people in the world: 415 million (about 1 in 11 adults). A figure that, according to estimates, will hit 642 million in 2040. Hyperglycemia occurs when increase blood levels of glucose due to a deficit in the quantity and, often, in the biological efficacy of insulin. This is the hormone that controls blood sugar produced by the pancreas.

There are various forms of this disease such as type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. The first is characterized by the absence of insulin secretion, while the second is characterized by a reduced sensitivity of the organism to insulin. But also from one reduced secretion of insulin from the pancreas. There are other forms of diabetes resulting from genetic defects in beta cell function or insulin action. It is therefore important understand e recognize the signs of this disease.

Diabetes, how to recognize it

Recognizing the symptoms of diabetes for is crucial so then to go by medico and, after making the blood analysis, to then begin proper treatment. Symptoms of course vary according to the type of diabetes: type 1 and type 2.

How to recognize type 1 diabetes

To detect type 1 diabetes you need one diagnosis with documented evidence of high blood glucose levels in the presence of the following symptoms. This, as a rule, manifests itself with a sudden onset. THE signals These can be: increased thirst, dry mouth, the need to urinate often, but also bedwetting at night (bedwetting), lack of energy, extreme tiredness, constant hunger, sudden weight loss, blurred vision.

How to recognize type 2 diabetes

Diabetes of type 2 it is more difficult to recognize. In fact, those who suffer from this can remain unaware of their condition for a long time. The reason is because i symptoms they are not easily recognizable and can take many years before diagnosis.

I symptoms of diabetes two are: the need to urinate often, excessive thirst and constant hunger. But also constant sight, lack of energy, extreme tiredness, numbness and tingling in the hands and feet, slow healing of wounds and recurring infections.