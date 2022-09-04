The heart is the organ, the motor, which keeps the whole organism going and when it is weak, serious problems can be encountered. Let’s find out the symptoms to watch out for.
Although the heart disease are the leading cause of death, most cases can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle, such as not smoking and exercising regularly. L’American Heart Association estimates that 80% of cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, are preventable.
Know i symptoms and signs that the heart may be in trouble and is therefore weak, is critical to getting heart health back on track. Experts have put together a list of signs to watch and know to prevent serious heart health problems.
Symptoms of a weak heart, here are what they are
Normally you own it strong heart, however, due to some conditions this may be weakened. If the heart starts to get weak, due to a heart attack or valvular disease, the blood pumped decreases. This is what later leads to heart failure. That is why it is important to seriously consider some certain symptoms.
- short breath: in everyday life, if you can no longer walk from the bedroom to the kitchen without being out of breath and have to sit down to catch your breath, it is an early sign that something is wrong and that the heart is weakening. In fact, it means that the heart is not pumping efficiently and the blood could go back to the lungs.
- Chest pain: If while you are walking for short distances and you feel a pain in your chest that forces you to sit down and that disappears once you sit and relax, this is also a good sign of risk of heart attack.
- Fainting: This can be a sign of heart valve problems if it occurs during daily activities.
- Excessive swelling o weight gainThis happens when blood is not pumped efficiently or the heart does not move blood from the lower limbs although it is needed.