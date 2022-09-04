The heart is the organ, the motor, which keeps the whole organism going and when it is weak, serious problems can be encountered. Let’s find out the symptoms to watch out for.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF TODAY:

Although the heart disease are the leading cause of death, most cases can be prevented with a healthy lifestyle, such as not smoking and exercising regularly. L’American Heart Association estimates that 80% of cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, are preventable.

Know i symptoms and signs that the heart may be in trouble and is therefore weak, is critical to getting heart health back on track. Experts have put together a list of signs to watch and know to prevent serious heart health problems.

Symptoms of a weak heart, here are what they are

Normally you own it strong heart, however, due to some conditions this may be weakened. If the heart starts to get weak, due to a heart attack or valvular disease, the blood pumped decreases. This is what later leads to heart failure. That is why it is important to seriously consider some certain symptoms.