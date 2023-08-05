The tasty alternative to yeast

The classic crumble cakes with seasonal fruits are all-time favorites and a must-have during the summer months if only it weren’t for that complicated yeast dough… There’s a great alternative to make things easier and that’s quark oil dough. But what if we tell you that it can be even easier and faster? Have you ever tried the plum cake with puff pastry?

Yes, that is really possible and the result is really tasty. So if you’re looking for a last-minute recipe or just don’t feel like preparing a yeast dough, you can take advantage of this variant and get the perfect dough for plum cake without yeast without any effort.

Simple plum crumble cake from the tin

The cake should also be visually reminiscent of the classic crumble cake with plums? Then you definitely need a recipe for plum cake from the tin without yeast. Topped with delicious crumbles, the alternative is almost like the real one. How to prepare this dessert:

For a tray (approx. 12 pieces):

1.2 kg plums (or plums if you like); washed, halved, cored and quartered 400 g puff pastry 60 g melted butter 75 g sugar icing sugar

For the sprinkles (optional):

150 g flour 75 g butter 75 g sugar

Instead of crumbles, simple flaked almonds are also very good.

The recipe for the plum cake with crumbles

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and line a baking tray with baking paper. Roll out the puff pastry a little and place it on the prepared baking sheet. Brush with a small amount of the melted butter (so it doesn’t get too dry) and then dust with the icing sugar. Prick it several times with a fork (to ensure better air circulation). Bake the puff pastry for about 15 minutes. Take it out of the oven and spread the plums over it. Drizzle the fruit with the rest of the melted butter. Sprinkle with the sugar. Prepare a crumbly dough for the crumbles from the ingredients given. Scatter the sprinkles over the fruit. Bake an additional 20 minutes or until the batter and crumbles are lightly browned. Serve warm or chilled as you prefer.

Feel free to sprinkle the cake with brown sugar and cinnamon after you take the cake out of the oven. Vanilla ice cream or any other ice cream also tastes great. Serve the dessert with a scoop of ice cream!

Plum cake with puff pastry and custard

You can also use this recipe for a plum cake by simply replacing the plums with plums. The pudding gives the cake a deliciously creamy consistency, which is perfect for anyone who finds the upper version too dry. Prepare this plum cake in the springform pan.

For a springform pan (about 12 pieces):

1 packet of puff pastry, preferably fresh 500 g plums (or plums or other fruits if you like); halved, seeded and quartered or even cut into eighths ½ orange 500 g store-bought or cooked vanilla pudding 1 tsp. vanilla sugar 1 tbsp

Quick Plum Cake with Custard – Here’s how to make it

Put the plums directly into a bowl, squeeze the orange over them and mix in the spice mixture. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and grease the springform pan. Line the puff pastry in the springform pan, pulling up the edges. Prick the dough several times with a fork. This allows the hot air to circulate better and the dough to cook faster. Bake the dough as is in the oven for 15 minutes. Take the dough out of the oven and spread the custard over it. Scatter over the plums and sprinkle with the vanilla sugar. Bake another 25 to 30 minutes. The plum cake with puff pastry is ready when the pastry is slightly brown.

If you like, you can dust the plum cake with puff pastry with powdered sugar before serving.

Cake with plums and cream custard and brandy

Provide a special aroma with brandy:

For a tray (8-12 pieces):

375 g puff pastry 6 to 8 plums; washed, halved, seeded and quartered 30g brown sugar 3 tbsp brandy 1 tsp cornstarch 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 egg yolk (size medium), whisked 200ml high fat whipping cream 1 tbsp powdered sugar 200ml any vanilla cream/custard

Prepare plum cake with puff pastry

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and meanwhile leave the baking tray that you will use for baking in the oven. Place the puff pastry on parchment paper and use a knife to score 1.5cm from the edge (do not cut through!) to make it easier to fold later. Within this self-made rim, prick the dough several times with a fork. In a large bowl, mix together half the brandy, sugar, cornstarch, and vanilla and stir in the prunes. Place the marinated plums on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper (not the tray from the oven). Brush the edge of the puff pastry with the egg yolk and place it together with the baking paper on the hot tray. Bake 20 minutes on top rack. 10 minutes before the end of baking, put the plums in the oven, on the lowest rack. Allow everything to cool down a bit and then cut the plum halves into quarters or eighths. Whip the cream together with the powdered sugar and the remaining brandy until stiff. Add the vanilla cream and beat again until stiff. Spread the puff pastry with the cream and spread the plums over it. Complete!

The recipe also works with plums, fresh strawberries, peaches and any other seasonal fruit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

