If you’re looking for a tasty side dish, caramelized potatoes are a must! They are very easy to prepare and they taste good with every meal and with every type of meat and fish.

Prepare caramelized potatoes yourself

Both adults and children love these delicious little potatoes with a perfectly caramelized layer. Since they are quite sweet, you should try to have some sour and salty elements on the plate. Here you will find the best recipes for this delicious potato side dish.

Danish Caramelized Potatoes (Brunede Kartofler)

Brunede Kartofler are a popular and traditional side dish in Denmark that is poured with various main dishes. Small potatoes are boiled with the skin on, then peeled and fried in a pan with melted and caramelized sugar so that each potato is coated in a layer of caramel. This transforms the otherwise simple boiled potatoes into something very special.

Preparation: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

cooling time: 8 hours

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 kg small, equal-sized waxy potatoes

50 grams of sugar

2 EL Butter

Preparation:

Boil the potatoes in their skins in salted water until done. Be careful not to overcook them.

Once cool but still warm (this makes peeling easier), remove the peel. Then place them in the fridge for a few hours to cool thoroughly. Ideally, they should be refrigerated overnight.

Melt the sugar in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, stirring as often as possible to avoid burning. The sugar should melt and begin to brown. Allow it to turn golden brown in color.

Add the butter and let it melt while stirring. Once the butter has melted and incorporated into the sugar, add the cold potatoes. Stir everything so that all the potatoes are well coated with the caramelized sauce. Don’t worry if the sugar starts to crystallize, it will melt again.

Let the potatoes cook, stirring only occasionally to coat them again in the icing, until lightly browned. How much you brown them is a matter of taste.

Roasted caramelized potatoes

This simple and sensational side dish will complete any holiday menu.

Preparation: 10 mins

Baking time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

2 kg floury potatoes, peeled and cut

165 ml melted duck fat (or butter)

90 g caster sugar

Salt

Pfeffer

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 220°C. Bring the potatoes to a boil in a saucepan of cold water and parboil for 5 minutes. Drain, then return to pot and shake.

In a large skillet, heat the duck fat in the oven for 5 minutes, until it starts to smoke. Gently add the potatoes, tossing them to coat them in the fat. Fry them, turning once or twice, until golden and crispy, about 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, dissolve the caster sugar and 2 tablespoons water in a saucepan over low heat, stirring. Increase the heat to medium and simmer until the mixture turns a golden caramel color, 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat and add 2 tablespoons of water to stop cooking. Be careful, the mixture can bubble!

Place the potatoes in a bowl, season with salt and pepper, baste with the caramel and toss.

Make your own candied sweet potatoes

These Candied Sweet Potatoes are soft, buttery, extra juicy, and caramelized on the edges. They’re very flavorful and they’re a really easy side to any main course. Look for sweet potatoes with a copper-colored skin that’s smooth and firm and give this delicious recipe a try!

Preparation: 15 minutes

Baking time: 1 hour

Servings: 8-10

Ingredients:

5-6 medium sized sweet potatoes

1/2 tsp salt

120 g unsalted butter

15ml water

60 ml maple syrup

200 grams of brown sugar

3/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp pure Vanilla extract

2 teaspoons orange zest (optional)

chopped fresh rosemary for garnish

sea ​​salt for garnish

Preparation: