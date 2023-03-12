If you’re looking for a tasty side dish, caramelized potatoes are a must! They are very easy to prepare and they taste good with every meal and with every type of meat and fish.
Prepare caramelized potatoes yourself
Both adults and children love these delicious little potatoes with a perfectly caramelized layer. Since they are quite sweet, you should try to have some sour and salty elements on the plate. Here you will find the best recipes for this delicious potato side dish.
Danish Caramelized Potatoes (Brunede Kartofler)
Brunede Kartofler are a popular and traditional side dish in Denmark that is poured with various main dishes. Small potatoes are boiled with the skin on, then peeled and fried in a pan with melted and caramelized sugar so that each potato is coated in a layer of caramel. This transforms the otherwise simple boiled potatoes into something very special.
Preparation: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
cooling time: 8 hours
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 kg small, equal-sized waxy potatoes
- 50 grams of sugar
- 2 EL Butter
Preparation:
- Boil the potatoes in their skins in salted water until done. Be careful not to overcook them.
- Once cool but still warm (this makes peeling easier), remove the peel. Then place them in the fridge for a few hours to cool thoroughly. Ideally, they should be refrigerated overnight.
- Melt the sugar in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, stirring as often as possible to avoid burning. The sugar should melt and begin to brown. Allow it to turn golden brown in color.
- Add the butter and let it melt while stirring. Once the butter has melted and incorporated into the sugar, add the cold potatoes. Stir everything so that all the potatoes are well coated with the caramelized sauce. Don’t worry if the sugar starts to crystallize, it will melt again.
- Let the potatoes cook, stirring only occasionally to coat them again in the icing, until lightly browned. How much you brown them is a matter of taste.
Roasted caramelized potatoes
This simple and sensational side dish will complete any holiday menu.
Preparation: 10 mins
Baking time: 1 hour 5 minutes
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
- 2 kg floury potatoes, peeled and cut
- 165 ml melted duck fat (or butter)
- 90 g caster sugar
- Salt
- Pfeffer
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 220°C. Bring the potatoes to a boil in a saucepan of cold water and parboil for 5 minutes. Drain, then return to pot and shake.
- In a large skillet, heat the duck fat in the oven for 5 minutes, until it starts to smoke. Gently add the potatoes, tossing them to coat them in the fat. Fry them, turning once or twice, until golden and crispy, about 50 minutes.
- Meanwhile, dissolve the caster sugar and 2 tablespoons water in a saucepan over low heat, stirring. Increase the heat to medium and simmer until the mixture turns a golden caramel color, 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat and add 2 tablespoons of water to stop cooking. Be careful, the mixture can bubble!
- Place the potatoes in a bowl, season with salt and pepper, baste with the caramel and toss.
Make your own candied sweet potatoes
These Candied Sweet Potatoes are soft, buttery, extra juicy, and caramelized on the edges. They’re very flavorful and they’re a really easy side to any main course. Look for sweet potatoes with a copper-colored skin that’s smooth and firm and give this delicious recipe a try!
Preparation: 15 minutes
Baking time: 1 hour
Servings: 8-10
Ingredients:
- 5-6 medium sized sweet potatoes
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 120 g unsalted butter
- 15ml water
- 60 ml maple syrup
- 200 grams of brown sugar
- 3/4 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- 1 tsp pure Vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons orange zest (optional)
- chopped fresh rosemary for garnish
- sea salt for garnish
Preparation:
- Peel the sweet potatoes and cut them into 12mm thick slices. Place them in a casserole dish greased with non-stick spray. Sprinkle them with salt and toss to coat.
- Preheat the oven to 190°C.
- In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the butter, water, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Cook and stir the mixture until the butter has melted. Stop stirring and bring them to a gentle boil. Let them cook for 2 minutes. Then remove the sauce from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract (and orange zest, if you like).
- Pour the sauce over the potatoes and toss to coat.
- Place them in the oven and let them bake for 1 hour, stirring well every 20 minutes. Cover the casserole dish with aluminum foil after the first 20 minutes to help the sweet potatoes cook evenly.
- Remove from the oven, sprinkle with rosemary and sea salt and allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving.
- The sauce will be thin immediately after baking, but will thicken as it cools.