On the day of funeral Of Maurice Costanzowho passed away last Friday at the age of 84, the Church of the Artists and the entire Piazza del Popolo are already crowded hours before the funeral begins. TO Rome, for the last farewell, thousands of people, familiar faces and ordinary people (here the live broadcast)

The emotional speech of the daughter The daughter of Maurizio Costanzo, Camilla, was moved. «Papino, the wave of love that has submerged us is due to the good you have given to so many people. You didn’t have three children but many more. Many have considered you a father. You leave us an important legacy, your greatest teaching, humility. You never expected such a big show of affection. You would have told us as always: “But do you realize? All this for me”. Now you are at the hands of Sordi and Gassmann, we imagine you while in Paradise you organize another of your talk shows». Then Gerry Scotti, equally moved, read the Artists’ Prayer.

There is also the image of the beloved black cat Philip on the coffin. The priest Don Walter Insero also recalled this during the funeral: «Maurizio liked it when Filippo jumped on his table in the office. He loved animals very much, dogs, cats but also the birds and a seagull that frequented his balcony ». At the exit of the coffin, at the end of the Mass, the music of the Maurizio Costanzo Showone of the most famous programs on Italian TV. Maria De Filippi she is visibly moved.

«He was a great figure in journalism, not just in TV: I remember his great love for the press. I often heard it lately, we had in mind to do something together», is the comment of urban Cairo, president of RCS.

The last farewell to the Parioli theater A last farewell also to the Parioli Theater: the funeral procession stopped in front of the theater which was the stage for its show for a long time. The hearse stopped in the square in front of the via Borsi hall for a minute of silence, which was then broken by the applause of the people. A stone’s throw away, in via Ruggero Fauro, Costanzo suffered a mafia attack in 1993.

Order service at the entrance Security service filter to enter the Church, where you can recognize the many well-known faces, friends and colleagues of the TV presenter. Standing, after the last rows, the Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino and the conductor of the Sanremo Festival Amadeus.

Totti absent Absent from the funeral ceremony Francesco Totti: for reasons of public order, some say. In reality, the former footballer who is a close friend of Maurizio Costanzo is on holiday in Madonna di Campiglio with his new partner Noemi Bocchi, her daughters, and her older sister, Chanel.

4 minute applause at the coffin At 14.20, forty minutes before the funeral ceremony is scheduled to begin, the coffin is carried to the church, greeted by great applause, lasted four minutes, and preceded by that of the square. Holy Mass begins a quarter of an hour early: it is 2.45 pm when the homily begins. The mayor arrives late Gualtieri, surrounded by the tricolor band. Among the crowns of flowers, scattered throughout the Church and also resting on the side pillars, the one of white roses stands out with the inscription: «An infinite embrace», signed by Pier Silvio (Berlusconi, ndr). See also Bianca Berlinguer and her partner's illness that changed her life

They are in the front row in front of the coffin Maria De Filippi with the son Gabriele and the other two children of Costanzo, Saverio and Camilla herself, with the journalist’s four grandchildren. The leaders of Mediaset were present, including the president Fedele Confalonieri, the CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Alessandro Salem. Among the hundreds of well-known faces – Mediaset, Rai, cinema, theater – in addition to Gerry Scotti, who reads the “artists’ prayer”, Mara Venier, Paolo Bonolis, Luciana Littizzetto, Giorgio Panariello, Salvo Sottile, Christian De Sica, Carlo Conti , Lorella Cuccarini with her husband Silvio Testi, Sabrina Ferilli with her husband Flavio Cattaneo, Roberto Giacobbo. And again: Vittorio Sgarbi, Fiorella Mannoia, Enrico Brignano, Valerio Scanu, Massimo Lopez, Tullio Solenghi, Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentis, the director of La7 Andrea Salerno, Giancarlo Giannini, Ricky Tognazzi, Fabrizio Corona, Giancarlo Giannini, Giorgio Gori and Cristina Parodi, Valeria Marini, Daniele Silvestri, Alex Britti, a whole generation of comedians launched on the stage of the Costanzo Show, from Dado to Pino Insegno.

The homily and the memory of the priest: “But are you a real priest?” The rector of the basilica, don Insero, remembers his first meeting with Maurizio, two years ago: «But are you a priest right?was the first thing he asked me. Then she continued: «I thought I was looking at a journalist with a slightly “priest-eating” approach, instead I found a welcoming and loving person. Since he was a child he wanted to be a journalist, he played with soap and with it he pretended it was a microphone, because he had a great desire to communicate. At 17 he set out to Country Evening. He was a very intelligent man, extremely curious, always ready to seek out novelty and discovery. He was very active, he could never sit still. He was a humble man, he led a very simple life. A loyal character, he kept his word and avoided judging others. He is always inclined to understand everyone’s reasons. Very habitual, he loved sport and Rome but he was lazy and certainly not a practicing sportsman. He was a sincere person, he had no ulterior motives ».

Again: «His relationship with Maria (De Philippi, ed) was of tenderness, esteem, love, complicity. He felt a strong sense of protection towards the people in his family and those who worked with him, he helped many artists who needed to go back to work. He didn't give importance to money, he wasn't greedy, he even managed to share. The theater was his great passion. Friendship, then, one of its core values: with Vittorio Gassmann, Giorgio Assumma, Alberto Sordi, Enrico Vaime...». Don Insero then recalled the esteem that Costanzo felt for Pope John Paul II and for Pope Francis. «The poverty of the people moved him – concluded the parish priest – and for a long time he helped those in difficulty. He once met a poetess who was in poverty, he helped her monthly ».

Sgarbi: «The heir is Maria» «He listens to him, he is living flesh. The heir? The wife, not in a material sense, but because she makes the same television in an even more powerful way, with nothing ». So Vittorio Sgarbi to journalists, at the entrance to the church of the Artists.