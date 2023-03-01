The FIGC prosecutor has opened an investigation into the Mourinho-Serra case. After yesterday afternoon’s dispute at the Zini in Cremona between the Roma coach and the fourth official, here are the first…

The power of attorney Figc opened an investigation into the case Mourinho–Serra. After yesterday afternoon’s quarrel at the Zini in Cremona between the Roma coach and the fourth official, here are the first aftermath: the public prosecutor’s office announced that it had opened an investigation into the episode that led to José’s red card at the beginning of the second half against Cremonese. “The Giallorossi coach and the fourth official of the match Marco Serra will be heard shortly,” the prosecutor said. This was precisely Mourinho’s wish, who had already asked to be able to get to the bottom of the story in the immediate pre-match.

What happens now: the appeal hypothesis

Meanwhile, Roma are waiting for the referee report to come out to know for sure how many games will be inflicted on the coach. If it is one, it will not be possible to appeal, if, on the other hand, there will be two or more, the company is ready to appeal. The company’s lawyer and José Mourinho have already been contacted the necessary support will be provided from all points of view, both legal and human. In fact, the Portuguese was shocked by the words addressed to him during the match, he asked several times for an audio recording which at the moment was not provided to him: «If I had that reaction it is because something happened. We need to understand if I can do something from a legal point of view, because Piccinini gave me the red light after the fourth official told him to. He doesn’t have the honesty to say what he told me, the way he treated me and what generated my reaction. I would like to know if there is audio. For the first time in my career they spoke to me in an unjustifiable way.”

The Mourinho-Serra quarrel: what they said to each other

But what really happened? The television images help in part. The contact that unleashes the coach’s anger is between Tsadjout and Kumbulla. José shoots like a spring from the bench and goes towards the fourth official Serra who at that point would seem to answer him with a bad face «Fact your f…yours». Mou, for once surprised and incredulous at what he has just heard, repeats the sentence (“Make your own … yours?”) And from there a question and answer begins between the two. A few seconds and Serra calls referee Piccinini who, after listening to his colleague, decides to expel the Roma coach. At the moment when the red light is waved, a new lip from Serra arrives, addressed to the Portuguese: «Everyone takes you for the cu…Go home, go home». Open up heaven. The coach Rapetti and that of the goalkeepers Nuno Santos support the Special, joining the protests. «It’s him, it’s him» indicates the technician together with his collaborators, accusing the fourth man. There is nothing to do. On the pitch he ends there. Outside, no.

