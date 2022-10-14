Three quarters of Italians have some kind of visual defect, more or less important: the most serious defects also affect more than 70% of people over the age of 65. The most common: presbyopia, myopia, astigmatism, cataract and hyperopia. According to experts from Bavaria Clinic, one of Europe’s leading companies in the ophthalmology sector, a diet rich in vitamins and nutrients strengthens vision and can delay or even prevent certain eye diseases. Fruit and vegetables are essential for this purpose, but there is a problem: it is estimated that their consumption in Italy has decreased by 40% in the last 50 years. One in four Italians admits that they do not consume the recommended daily amount.

A good way to take fruit and vegetables – and be good for the body and eyes thanks to antioxidants, omega 3, vitamins E, C and A – can be to drink a smoothie (or a smoothie, which in fact is the same thing but with adding a frozen item, the fruit itself or ice). Here then is the Top 10 smoothies that are good for the eyes.

Cucumber, apple and carrot

Cucumber is a vegetable rich in water, minerals and B vitamins, it contains folic acid, vitamin C, iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc. The apple is diuretic, therefore it favors the elimination of toxins, contributes to the hydration of the organism thanks to the fact that almost 80% is made up of water, has antioxidant properties, is rich in fiber and improves the quality of the blood that irrigates the eye contour. Carrots prevent the symptoms of aging in general and vision in particular thanks to their high content of beta-carotene and vitamin A. To prepare this smoothie, purée half a cucumber, half an apple, a carrot, the juice of half a lemon and add water or milk to taste.

ribs and yogurt

Currant is a small berry with a translucent pulp and red tones, characterized by a sweet and sour taste. Like all berries, currants provide significant amounts of vitamin C, A and other antioxidants, which are essential for vision. Both black and red currants have a large amount of flavanoids and anthocyanins that are distinguished by their protective action on the small blood vessels that reach the retina and prevent degenerative vision diseases. To make this smoothie, mash a handful of currants with the yogurt and add water or milk to taste.

Tomato, carrot and cucumber

Tomatoes are good for your eyesight because they contain vitamin A, which can reduce the risk of macular degeneration, strengthen the immune system and reduce the effects of aging. Carrot is rich in fiber, potassium, vitamin C, magnesium, vitamin A and antioxidants. In addition, cucumber is rich in minerals and B vitamins. All these vitamins and minerals contribute to improving health and vision. Just mix 100 ml of tomato juice, half a carrot, one tomato, half a cucumber with half a teaspoon of thyme and add water to taste.

Pineapple, kiwi and spinach

Green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, are rich in vitamin A, a powerful antioxidant, and contain lutein and zeaxanthin which act as a natural filter for harmful sun rays. Kiwifruit contains vitamin C which helps protect vital molecules from free radicals and prevents cataracts, while pineapple reduces the risk of loss of sharpness due to aging thanks to vitamin A. It also has a proteolytic enzyme called bromelain which has anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant properties. Mix two slices of pineapple, one kiwi and 50ml of coconut milk. You can also add a handful of sultanas, which contain high levels of magnesium, calcium and other nutrients that aid vision and circulation, and add water or milk to taste.

Grapefruit, carrot, celery and ginger

Grapefruit is the great ally of visual health, it contains large amounts of beta-carotene which is converted into vitamin A and is an antioxidant, just like carrots. It also contains folic acid and vitamin C. As already mentioned, carrot is very good for eyesight, as it also improves night vision and neutralizes the destructive action of free radicals. Celery protects cardiovascular and visual health and stimulates the body’s defenses thanks to vitamins A, B1, B2, B9, C, E and minerals such as potassium, calcium, zinc, iron and silicon, among others other. It helps prevent visual abnormalities, such as glaucoma, because it cleanses the body and lowers blood sugar levels. Ginger is a superfood rich in antioxidants, the molecules that slow cell damage. To prepare this smoothie you need to use a carrot, half a grapefruit, a sprig of celery and a little ginger and add water or milk to taste.

Papaya, mela e yogurt

Papaya is an antioxidant, digestive, diuretic and healing food. It is said to have regenerative and beneficial qualities for sight. It has, among other things, beta-carotene, vitamin K, fiber and potassium. The apple has antioxidant properties as it has a high content of minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium and flavonoids and is rich in fiber, vitamins A and C. You can mix an apple with half a papaya and a yogurt; you can also add a tablespoon of wheat germ or bran and water or milk to taste.

Red cabbage, apple and pear

This smoothie is perfect for maintaining optimal eye health: all three ingredients contain vitamin A, red cabbage is a vegetable rich in anthocyanins, calcium and potassium, as well as other nutrients. Anthocyanins are pigments present in the cells of vegetables and are very good for the eyes. They protect the capillaries of the retina, improve visual acuity and prevent degenerative diseases of the eye. Just cut half a red cabbage, half a pear, half an apple and add the juice of half a lemon. If you want to add a special touch, just add a quarter of a teaspoon of ginger and water or milk to taste.

Cherries and strawberries

Cherries are rich in vitamin A, which helps reduce the loss of visual acuity, protects the retina and minimizes the chances of contracting diseases such as cataracts. They contain vitamins C and E, which help prevent lens and retinal diseases, as well as associated macular degeneration, and help you fall asleep thanks to melatonin and serotonin. In addition, they contain antioxidants that prevent premature cell aging. Strawberries contain vitamin C, in fact they have more than an orange, they are purifying and diuretic and have minerals such as potassium, calcium and phosphorus. To make the smoothie, mix 300 g of cherries with 300 g of strawberries, a little mint and water or milk to taste.

Blueberries, yogurt and coconut

Blueberries have great antioxidant power as they contain flavonoids and anthocyanins that help repair the nerve cells of the retina and reduce the action of free radicals. They also contain vitamin E, which is beneficial and effective against the progression of cataracts. You can mix about 50g of blueberries with Greek yogurt and add water or milk to taste. When serving, sprinkle with some grated coconut, which also has antioxidant properties.

Raspberries, ginger and banana

Raspberries are one of the richest fruits in antioxidants, vitamin C, iron and fiber. They eliminate toxins from the blood, promoting circulation and thus improving the quality of blood flow in the visual area, reducing the likelihood of suffering from visual problems. They help contain cholesterol levels. They also have Vitamin A which delays aging and thus prevents diseases such as presbyopia or retinal detachment. Bananas are famous for their high nutritional value, they provide a lot of potassium which improves vision health. They balance blood pressure, improve heart, blood circulation and nervous system functioning, all of which also impact vision. They favor the proper functioning of the veins and arteries of the eyes, making retinal pathologies more difficult. To make this smoothie, blend a banana with a handful of raspberries, some grated ginger and water or milk to taste.