The Tenderness and Complexity of Euthanasia: A Documentary on Dying with Dignity in Spain

with suffering and providing proper palliative care? It seems that our priorities are misplaced. While the debate on euthanasia continues to rage, there are thousands of people suffering and dying without the necessary support and care.

In a new documentary, titled “A Door There is,” viewers are given a glimpse into the lives of two individuals at the center of this debate. Dr. Henry Benito, a specialist oncologist and honorary member of the Spanish Society of Palliative Care, and Fernando Sureda, an Uruguayan accountant seeking assistance in his end-of-life journey.

The film showcases the intimate conversations between the doctor and his patient, revealing the complexity and depth of their relationship. It is not a film meant to take sides on euthanasia, but rather to provoke thought and contemplation on the value of life and our connections to others.

Dr. Benito, although supportive of euthanasia, firmly believes that palliative care should not be overlooked. He believes that death should not be seen as something to be pursued, but rather as a natural part of life that can be faced with dignity and support. He emphasizes the importance of the bond between doctor and patient, which he believes is crucial in navigating the dying process.

In the interview following the movie, Dr. Benito discusses his views on science and spirituality. He argues that science, as it is taught in medical school, often neglects the spiritual and conscious aspects of humanity. He advocates for a post-materialist science that acknowledges the existence of consciousness beyond physical bodies.

He also challenges the concept of “dignified death,” stating that death itself is not worthy. Instead, he believes that dignity lies in the process of dying and the connections we form with others. He criticizes the current focus on legislation around euthanasia, calling for a shift towards prioritizing palliative care and providing support for those in need.

Dr. Benito’s impassioned plea highlights the need for a more holistic approach to end-of-life care. Rather than solely focusing on legalizing euthanasia, he urges society to address the root causes of suffering and invest in teaching healthcare professionals how to effectively manage and alleviate it.

Ultimately, the film and Dr. Benito’s perspective serve as a reminder that there is more to the end of life than simply choosing between life and death. It is about valuing and understanding the individual’s experience, providing comfort and support, and creating a meaningful existence until the very end.

