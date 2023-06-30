The Thalidomide Scandal: Italian Victims Seek Compensation from Germany

Title: Thalidomide Victims Seek Compensation from Germany Through European Union

Date: June 30, 2023

The thalidomide tragedy of the 1950s and 1960s continues to haunt the victims and their families. Italy alone has almost 700 individuals suffering from severe limb deformities, caused by their mothers taking the drug during pregnancy. Now, these victims have decided to seek justice and compensation from Germany, via the European Union.

Out of the 700 affected individuals in Italy, 142 have mandated Bolognese lawyers, Marco Calandrino and Alberto Marin, to present a petition to the European Parliament. They hope to obtain the recognition and financial support they believe they deserve. Despite the passage of half a century, these victims have endured chronic pain and unmet health needs.

Calandrino explains that they have chosen to target Germany because the German government and the pharmaceutical company that patented thalidomide did not carry out adequate checks. The lawyers argue that the Italian government has already provided compensation, and it is the responsibility of Germany to do the same.

The process of industrializing medicines involves precise checks and analyses to ensure safety. In the case of thalidomide, these checks were not carried out adequately. In fact, a doctor in the United States, Frances Oldham Kesley, prevented the authorization of thalidomide due to unsatisfactory tests on the active principle. She was rewarded by President John Kennedy for “preventing a great tragedy.” Unfortunately, the same level of scrutiny was not applied in other countries, resulting in over 2,700 reported cases in Germany, 500 cases in England, 200 cases in Spain, and 100 cases in Sweden.

The Italian lawyers initially attempted to contact Germany and the pharmaceutical company directly but were met with only formal replies. Despite the company’s apology through a monument dedicated to the victims, they claimed it was a moral, not legal, apology. Feeling the need for concrete action, the victims turned to the European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions for help.

The 142 Italians are seeking “ample financial support” to compensate for the suffering they have endured since birth. They hope this compensation will improve their quality of life. If the European Parliament does not respond favorably within a few months, the lawyers are prepared to escalate the matter to the Strasbourg Court of Human Rights.

The fight for justice and compensation for thalidomide victims continues, as they seek recognition for the immense suffering they have endured throughout their lives.

