And experimental mRNA vaccinethe same technology used to combat the Covidhas been shown to work in combination with a second medicine in patients with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. A real therapeutic breakthrough.

The company made it known Modernexplaining that the tests have already passed phases 1 and 2. Now the research will continue towards the third step: the one through which the degree of relationship between risks and benefits is assessed on a large number of people.

The experimentation of the anti-cancer vaccine

At present the experimental phase involved 157 patients with stage 3 or 4 melanomawho had already undergone surgery in the past. Some of them were given 9 doses of the Moderna’s cancer vaccinein parallel with the drug Merck’s Keytrudaevery three weeks for one year.

Others, however, have received only the Keytruda immunotherapy treatment. The results showed that the combination of vaccine and drug is able to reduce the risk of relapse or death of the 44% compared to immunotherapy alone.

As for the side effectsthe mix of vaccine and drug resulted in the 14,4% of severe outcomes compared to 10% with treatment alone Keytruda.

A new frontier for cancer treatment

After numerous failures in the field of scientific research against tumors, the therapy experimented by Modern with Merck according to experts it can represent a turning point for the foreseeable future.

“These are very encouraging results,” said Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancelemphasizing that the mRNA technology it had already been “transformative for Covid” and which has now also demonstrated its potential for the first time in melanoma tests.

Even at Merck the idea is that of a possible new frontier for the treatment of cancer. “It’s a huge step forward in immunotherapy,” he said Eliav Barrhead of global clinical development and chief medical officer of the company.

The advantage of mRNA technology

The cancer vaccine at the center of US research differs from the anti-Covid vaccine for its action on the immune system of patients.

While in the case of the coronavirus mRna technology stimulates the immune response to protect the body, therefore with a preventive character, in the case of tumors it “educates” the patients’ immune system to attack cancer cellsthus acting as a real therapy.

This is the great advantage of mRna vaccines, the study of which began decades ago: the double potential tied on one side to antibody response and on the other to one cellular response. RNA (ribonucleic acid) is primarily responsible for the coding, decoding, regulation and expression of genes.

In detail, messenger RNA plays a fundamental role for the survival of the human being, as it contains and carries important genetic information to the cells. Hence the intuition in the nineties to try to use it for therapeutic purposes.



