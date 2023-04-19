The therapeutic dialogue reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease

In the first study of its kind, published in the European Health Journal, researchers assessed whether evidence-based psychological therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), used to treat depression, could have a role in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease in old age.

Cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke and heart disease, are the leading cause of death worldwide. They account for 32% of all deaths, with 18.6 million people dying from this cause in 2019 globally. Previous studies have also shown that people with depression are about 72% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease in their lifetimecompared to people who do not suffer from it.

The new research analyzes data from 636,955 people over the age of 45 who accessed treatment through England’s national service Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT), between 2012 and 2020 (soon to be called “NHS Talking Therapies for anxiety and depression”). The IAPT is a free service offering CBT, counseling and guided self-help, with individual face-to-face sessions or in online groups. Depressive symptoms were measured using the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), which takes into account factors such as lack of interest in doing things, problems with sleeping and feeling out of sorts. The researchers then linked the results of the IAPT (depression scores) with the patients’ medical records to check for the new incidence of cardiovascular events. The team found that people whose depressive symptoms reliably improved after psychological treatment were less likely to develop cardiovascular disease over an average of three-year follow-up, compared to those that did not. A improvement of depression (versus no improvement) was associated with a 12% reduction in future cardiovascular disease at any time, with similar outcomes seen for coronary heart disease, stroke, and death. The association was strongest in people younger than 60, who experienced a 15% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease and a 22% reduction in the risk of death from all causes. Lead author, PhD student Celine El Baou (UCL Psychology & Language Sciences), said: “The findings are important because they suggest that the benefits of psychological therapy may go beyond mental health outcomes and have long-term effects on physical health. They stress the importance of increasing access to psychological therapy for underrepresented groups, for example ethnic minorities who may be more at risk of cardiovascular disease”. The dataset used in this study was funded by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Limitations of the study

Further research is needed to establish whether this link – between improved therapy and cardiovascular disease – is actually causal and what mechanisms are involved. For example, the researchers had little information about lifestyle behaviors, such as exercise or smoking habits.