The Therapeutic Power of Journaling: Combating Stress and Anxiety

Journaling: A Therapeutic Practice to Combat Stress and Anxiety

Journaling is a popular technique used to achieve a feeling of well-being and reduce stress. It is a ritual of self-knowledge in which individuals explore, observe, and record thoughts and emotions. Pilar Pose, a social communicator and wellness coach, describes journaling as a tool to release the content of our heads on paper.

There are various ways to practice journaling, such as using it as a personal diary, reflecting on troubling thoughts, or jotting down objectives and motivational phrases. The practice not only provides relief but also offers several psychological benefits.

Lourdes, a 23-year-old woman, shares her experience with journaling for therapeutic reasons. Her therapist recommended the practice to her, and over time she found it to be enjoyable and beneficial. Journaling helps her understand the origin of her problems and fosters a sense of gratitude and awareness of the good things in life.

Research has shown that journaling can help eliminate negative thoughts, improve memory performance, contribute to better sleep, strengthen the immune system, and even increase IQ.

The main functions of journaling are to empty the mind and get in touch with emotions that are often not registered. Authors like Julia Cameron and Ryder Carroll have developed specific journaling techniques, emphasizing the benefits of regularly recording thoughts and feelings.

A study titled “Health professionals and families writing together” showed that after implementing an “expressive writing” technique, participants reported a significant decrease in their stress levels.

To practice journaling, individuals are advised to choose a notebook and write a few pages daily for 21 days in a row. It may be challenging at first, but the ultimate goal is therapeutic – to empty one’s mind without judgment.

In addition to journaling, experts recommend complementing the practice with other activities such as meditating, exercising, or practicing yoga, as they allow individuals to uncover thoughts and emotions that are not usually recorded.