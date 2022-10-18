For the first time in 15 years, the therapy for the more aggressive forms of pleural mesotheliolioma, the lung cancer caused in 90% of cases by exposure to asbestos, changes. About a quarter of cases, from now on, can be treated with a double immunotherapy. The Italian Medicines Agency has in fact approved the reimbursement of the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab as first-line treatment in inoperable patients and with a type of mesothelioma defined as “non-epithelioid”.

The increase in survival

The decision, which follows that of the European Medicines Agency, is based on the results of the CheckMate -743 study, which compared dual immunotherapy with standard chemotherapy in 600 patients. The data show an increase in survival in all histological forms, with nearly one in 5 patients alive 4 years after starting treatment, compared with one in 10 among those treated with chemotherapy. In the non-epithelioid form, the combination more than doubled median survival, which reached 18.1 months compared with 8.8 with standard chemotherapy. “These results were really significant and unimaginable until recently, given that they are patients with advanced disease who cannot be operated on or on whom locoregional treatments can be used, able to receive only chemotherapy”, he explains. Federica Grosso, Head of the Simple Departmental Structure of Mesothelioma and Rare Tumors of the Santi Antonio e Biagio and Cesare Arrigo Hospital of Alessandria: “The extremely relevant data for patients on the quality of life is added to the data on survival, clearly in favor of immunotherapy”. With the approval of the reimbursement of nivolumab plus ipilimumab by Aifa, the therapeutic standard for patients affected by the non-epithelioid form, the most aggressive and totally insensitive to chemotherapy, which constitutes about 25% of cases, changes.

How the combination works

“Nivolumab plus ipilimumab is a unique combination of two immune checkpoint inhibitors (PD-1 and CTLA-4, ed.) That have a potentially synergistic mechanism of action: ipilimumab promotes the activation and proliferation of T cells, while nivolumab helps T cells to discover the tumor, ”he explains Michele Maio, President of the NIBIT Foundation, Director of the Chair of Oncology of the University of Siena and of the Immuno-Oncology Center (CIO) of the Sienese University Hospital: “Some T cells stimulated by ipilimumab can become memory T cells, which allow a long-term immune response. This is why the benefits of the combination last over time “. The Siena di Maio group developed, in 2009, the first research in the world of immunotherapy with antibodies directed against different immunological check-points in mesothelioma.

The tumor mutational burden test

“Among the objectives of the research – continues Maio – there is that of identifying with ever greater precision the patients who can respond to immunotherapy. Our recent study has shown that tumor mutational burden (TMB) can help predict the likelihood that a patient with mesothelioma will benefit from immunotherapy treatment. Cancer cells with high TMB, in fact, have high levels of neoantigens that help the immune system to recognize the tumor as ‘foreign’, causing an increase in T cells responsible for fighting cancer and, consequently, stimulating the antitumor response. To evaluate the mutational load it is necessary to analyze a large amount of genes and the test must be carried out at the time of diagnosis “.

Pleural mesothelioma

Every year, in Italy, about 2,000 new cases of mesothelioma are estimated, the main risk factor of which is exposure to asbestos. Due to its nature of an occupational disease, a national surveillance system with mandatory reporting is in place. These data are included in the National Mesothelioma Registry (ReNaM). Although asbestos was banned in Italy with a 1992 law, due to the latency between exposure and the development of the disease (the median is 48 years) there has not yet been a reduction in the incidence of the disease in the our country. The sectors most involved are construction and heavy industry, from which 60% of the cases registered in the archives of the National Register derive and cases among patients’ relatives are increasing. “In some areas of our country, such as Casale Monferrato, Mestre, Savona and Ancona, mesothelioma is a frequent cancer”, he says again. Grosso: “The first symptoms, usually present from diagnosis, are chest pain, difficulty in breathing and cough. The most frequent sign is the formation of pleural fluid in the thoracic locations, which can cause back pain and shortness of breath. According to data from Legambiente, the quantities of asbestos found in the national territory are still 30-40 million tons ”.

The association that helps patients

The TUTOR association (Association of Rare Thoracic Tumors) was founded to help patients and their families: “Our association provides concrete help through information on the disease, even with (online) meetings with doctors who are experts in the disease, to answer all those questions that there is no time to negotiate during the visits, ”he says Laura Abate-Daga, President of TUTOR: “We provide the list of centers with expertise on the pathology and active clinical trials. For patients with rare thoracic cancer, the path to correct diagnosis and therapy is longer than for frequent neoplasms. In 2017, a State-Regions agreement was signed for the establishment of a national network of rare cancers, which is essential that it starts as soon as possible so that all patients are entitled to the best treatment path. At the European level, for rare tumors, EURACAN is operational with European reference centers (ERN, European Reference Networks), which also include Italian centers ”. It is essential – emphasizes Abate-Daga – that the diagnosis and treatment path of a rare neoplasm such as mesothelioma are defined only in reference structures, which are able to guarantee experience for the number of cases treated and a multidisciplinary approach.

The “double” of immunotherapies for various cancers

The combination nivolumab plus ipilimumab is reimbursed in Italy for four different types of advanced cancer in the first line: non-epithelioid pleural mesothelioma, non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma and renal cell carcinoma. In addition, nivolumab is reimbursed on its own, second-line in esophageal, non-small cell lung and renal cell carcinoma. We are developing other immunoncological molecules, which interact on different targets of the immune system. “We were pioneers in the development of these therapies and we strongly believe in their value. The long-awaited reimbursement of the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab has finally arrived even in non-epithelioid pleural mesothelioma – concludes Cosimo Paga, Executive Country Medical Director, Bristol Myers Squibb Italy -. This increases the number of patients who can benefit from immunotherapy. Our goal is to extend the efficacy of immunoncology to improve patient survival ”.