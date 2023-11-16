The things that happen.

This is a column where we will note how many meetings, events, conferences and seminars are reported to the Forum square.

Val di Cembra, Trento – 17 November 2023

Within the project “insane… mentally healthy”

Training and personal growth path open to all to address the topic of mental suffering and the helping relationship, to learn about, deepen and get closer to diversity and mental distress. Itinerant in the various towns of the Valley with the possibility of connecting online.

Psychiatry and the Basaglia reform: the story of the protagonists

Peppe Dell’Acqua, psychiatrist, Trieste and Claudio Agostini, psychiatrist, Trento talk about it

Il November 17at 8.30 pm in the Oratory Theatre

Val di Cembra Trentoon the initiative of the Valle Aperta Association

here is the flyer with the link to connect

