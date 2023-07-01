The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo opened in Changsha

Organizing Committee of China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

Changsha, China (ots/PRNewswire)

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) opened on June 29 at the Changsha International Conference Center in Hunan Province.

According to the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo Organizing Committee, eight African countries are honored guests at the expo, which runs from June 29 to July 2 under the theme “Common Development for a Shared Future.” , including Benin, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria and Zambia, as well as Shandong and Hubei as theme provinces. Nearly 20 results including the China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations Report and the China-Africa Trade Index will be released during the expo.

Almost 40 different activities will be organized at the Expo, including 9 high-end activities, 7 economic and trade talks, 3 special seminars and 13 local special events, covering a range of sectors including green infrastructure, customs and quarantine, medical and health services, agricultural food, light industry and textiles, industrial parks, women and youth, and vocational education.

Unlike the previous fairs, this expo takes place on a platform with greater impact, and features a larger number of wonderful exhibits and a significantly increased number of participating countries. As of June 26, 1,590 exhibits from 29 countries have been registered for the Expo, an increase of 165.9% over the previous event. 1,500 exhibitors contributed to this, which corresponds to an increase of 70% compared to the previous event. 218 collaborative projects valued at US$19.1 billion are expected to be signed and announced during the Expo.

CAETE is the largest economic and trade cooperation platform within the China-Africa Cooperation Forum. Since the first CAETE in 2019, China has continuously increased its imports from Africa. The order value of the second CAETE was 22.9 billion US dollars. From January to May this year, Hunan’s import and export to Africa reached 27.01 billion CNY, up 54.5% year on year.

Links to image attachments:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441362

Caption: Developing Together for a Future Together — The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Fair opened in Changsha.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144930/Expo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/de/pressemitteilungen/die-dritte-china-africa-economic-and-trade-expo-wurde-in-changsha-eroffnet-301867807.html

Original content from: Organizing Committee of China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

