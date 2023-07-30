The Threat to the Multilateral Trading System: Balancing Protectionism and Global Prosperity

Title: Challenges and Solutions in a Shifting Global Trade Landscape

Subtitle: The Impact of Protectionism, Geopolitical Tensions, and Supply Chain Disruptions

In a world where simplistic yet false ideas often overshadow evidence-based arguments, the multilateral trading system finds itself under threat. Populist discourses, fueled by uncertainty, advocate for protectionism, erecting barriers, and imposing restrictions. These voices often attempt to cast suspicion on successful businessmen who owe their achievements to international diversification strategies. However, it is crucial not to be swayed by such distractions, as they divert attention from the sources of wealth and well-being, both on societal and individual levels.

International trade relations are undoubtedly facing challenging times. The two major trading powers, the United States and China, find themselves embroiled in a trade war, despite reaching their highest exchange value in 2022. Meanwhile, the European Union (EU), having barely recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, now faces a real war at its doorstep due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These events have caused significant disruptions in the global supply of crucial products and, subsequently, contributed to a spiral of price increases across food, energy, and raw materials.

The EU stands particularly vulnerable to these disturbances, given its strategic dependence on specific products, primarily chemical and electronic components. A recent study by the French Institute CEPII, conducted by Vincent Vicard and Pauline Wibaux, highlights the evolution of the EU’s dependency on various products and countries over time. The study reveals a shift from depending on the United States for approximately 50 products in the late 1990s to relying on China for a staggering 150 products.

In the face of this situation, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and its principle of non-discrimination, representing multilateralism, have gradually been losing ground to “preferential trade agreements.” These agreements provide advantages to partnering countries, contrary to the WTO’s approach of applying the same trade rules universally. The EU, with its extensive preferential trade agreement, stands as the largest and most comprehensive example. It operates under the assumption of tariff-free and restriction-free trade between member states, including the free movement of labor, services, and capital.

The EU has also signed over 100 preferential agreements with nearly every country worldwide. As depicted in Table 1, more than 80% of EU exports occur within these reciprocal preferential trade agreements, encompassing intra-EU trade and third countries with which agreements are in place. Only 19% of exports reach countries like the United States or China, which are not EU partners but rather competitors. This aligns with the export patterns observed in other major global economies, with the notable exception of Brazil.

The notion of global value chains has witnessed a recent shift as well. The fear of supply chain disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a reassessment of worldwide production strategies. Previously, low trade tariffs, reduced transportation costs, and favorable foreign investment conditions allowed developing countries to benefit from multinational corporations’ technology transfer. These corporations employed a substantial workforce in these countries, leading to global poverty reduction and widespread availability of affordable products. However, geopolitical tensions are causing multinational companies to relocate from countries considered less safe or prone to value chain fractures.

In light of these developments, voices like that of Ralph Ossa, the chief economist of the WTO, are emerging, advocating for a reconsideration of policies such as “friend-shoring” and “re-shoring” pursued by the US and the EU. These policies aim to attract companies back to their countries of origin. While such policies may initially appear favorable for the countries imposing them, it is crucial to recognize that specialization fuels the efficiency gains observed in the era of globalization. Restricting or abandoning this specialization will lead to higher costs and inferior products. Recent inflation concerns faced by central banks worldwide partially stem from tensions in global markets for specific products. Therefore, limiting free trade is not a prudent path forward.

For Spain, foreign trade stands as the primary driver of economic growth. Maintaining competitiveness while safeguarding the multilateral system becomes essential to ensure robust export performance and prevent the inflationary consequences of imposing external barriers. Upholding the ethical principle of treating others as one desires to be treated not only serves as a moral compass but also forms the foundation for growth and well-being in an interconnected world.

As the world navigates complex challenges in the realm of international trade, striking a delicate balance between protecting national interests, promoting global cooperation, and embracing the benefits of mutually beneficial trade relationships becomes paramount.

