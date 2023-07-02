the three children (Caterina, Pietro and Giulio), the ex-husband and the marriage with Tardelli

Myrta Merlino is a professional journalist. In 2015, after having published three books, she published with Rizzoli “Madri. Because they will change the…

Myrta Merlino she is a professional journalist. In 2015, after having published three books, she published with her Rizzoli “Madri. Because they will change the country“, a collection of stories of famous and not famous mothers; You were the author of a dictionary of community terms, distributed in 250,000 copies with the newspapers Il Mattino and La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno; In 2015 she was implicated for having committed a building abuse in her Villa in Cala Grande on the Argentario, so much so that the journalist was prosecuted. The affair ended in January 2017 with a non-proceeding: the crimes were declassified due to “surviving landscape compatibility”. Myrta Merlino is also one of the imitated characters, in her case she is imitated by Barbara Foria

Barbara D’Urso will no longer host Afternoon 5. Mediaset announces divorce. Will Myrta Merlin take her place?

The carreer

Myrta Merlino began her career as a journalist collaborating with the Neapolitan head of Il Mattino. She then began to deal with television in 1994. She landed in Rai, here she carried out investigations for Mixer. In 2002 she became information manager of Rai Educational and she is a regular guest of Casa Raiuno. You work for a long time for Radio 2 and continue to write for numerous newspapers, including Il Messaggero and Il Secolo XIX. On her La 7 she leads her The air of Sunday. she until 2023, to then move on to Canale 5.

The episode

During his career he had one problem. In 1997, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, while interviewing the French Finance Minister Dominique Strauss-Kahn who appeared in a dressing gown, he tries to kiss her. She gives him a slap.

The first marriage

Myrta Merlino was linked to Domenico Arcuri (CEO of Invitalia). The two have a daughter named Catherine. The Neapolitan journalist has two other sons, the twins Pietro and Giulio Tucci had at a younger age from a previous relationship.

Love with Tardelli

Today she is sentimentally linked to the former Juventus and national footballer Marco Tardelli. He has two children Sara and Nicola from his previous marriage.

