The Tick-Borne Disease You Should Know About: Babesiosis On the Rise in the United States

Babesiosis: The Lesser-Known Disease Transmitted by Ticks on the Rise in the US

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) — As concerns over Lyme disease continue to rise, there is another tick-borne illness catching the attention of experts in the United States. Scientists at the University of Vermont and Tufts University are warning about the growing number of babesiosis cases in the country.

Babesiosis is a disease caused by parasites that live in red blood cells and is transmitted by black-legged ticks. These arachnids have distinctive red abdomens and are about the size of a sesame seed. Cases of babesiosis had spread to eight Northeastern states for 2019, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The largest growth in cases during the years between 2011 and 2019 occurred in Vermont, with a 1,602% increase in disease occurrence.

“Symptoms of babesiosis may feel like the flu, and many people have no symptoms at all. However, about 20% of those infected are symptom-free,” explained Robert Smith, director of the division of infectious diseases at Maine Medical Center and a professor of medicine at the University of Vermont College of Medicine. “When you’re infected, you might feel like you have the flu, but many people have no symptoms at all. Those who do feel sick will notice symptoms one to four weeks after being bitten by an infected tick.”

The symptoms of babesiosis include fever, fatigue, chills, sweats, loss of appetite, muscle aches, or headache. Diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting are predictors of a serious infection. The disease can also cause anemia, jaundice, shortness of breath, dark urine, inflammation of the lungs, kidney failure, low blood pressure, blood clots, and even death.

The condition is more likely to become severe in people over 50 and in those who have a weakened immune system. Even with treatment, babesiosis can last much longer in such individuals, sometimes for months or even years.

According to experts, babesiosis can be prevented by taking precautions such as checking for ticks after spending time outdoors, bathing soon after exposure, using insect repellents, wearing protective clothing sprayed with insecticides, and decreasing the chance of a tick bite.

“If you take the right precautions, especially in places where ticks like to be, you can really reduce the chance of getting sick,” said Linden Hu, the Paul and Elaine Chervinsky Professor of Immunology at Tufts.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has more information on babesiosis and its prevention methods.

