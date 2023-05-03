“The time has never been better for getting diabetes” – Health

In the past, it was often terrible when Dominik Ewald suspected diabetes in one of his little patients. Then excited parents came to his practice in Regensburg with a child who was not doing well at all. “The child was nauseous, it had to vomit, consciousness was often already impaired because the blood sugar level was so high,” said the board member of the Bavarian state association of the professional association of paediatricians during a SZ health forum on the “topic of children and diabetes – how a good treatment succeeds”. The blood sugar was then frantically measured, and the child was later possibly taken to the hospital, where it received urgent insulin therapy. “It was a dramatic, often traumatic experience for parents and child,” says Ewald.