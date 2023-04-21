The time he skipped the bear meat barbecue at the Northern League party in Trentino, the Nas blitz in front of Fugatti and the threat of a government crisis

The Lega del Trentino already had a solution to the problem of coexistence between bears and humans several years ago: eating grilled bears. It was the summer of 2011 when at the Carroccio nel Primiero festival everything was ready for the bear-based barbecue which would have seen the current president of the autonomous province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, sit at the table among others. At the time a combative Northern League deputy, he had witnessed a blitz by the Nas who had raided the stands of the Northern League party to seize 22 kilograms of bear meat still frozen and ready for dinner. However, the purchase had been 53 kg, but the carabinieri had arrived late: 28 had already been cooked but not yet eaten for the lunch barbecue with 200 Northern League militants.

“Bossi leaves the majority”

The kidnapping had infuriated Enzo Erminio Boso, a former senator and MEP of the League, known by all as “Obelix” for his imposing size and appetite that was not lacking. As a breaking latest news of the time of the Trentino newspaper, Boso, who disappeared in 2019, thundered against those who according to him had sent the military with the men of the Forestry Corps: “It was Rome that sent them, and they came from Vicenza”. For that affront, the founder of the League in Trentino had also threatened the government crisis, of which the League was a part: “On Monday I’ll call Bossi – said Boso – and ask him to leave this majority”.

Escape the fireman

However, Fugatti intervened to act as firefighter, trying to tone down the tone: «We know Boso’s character and we will try to resolve the situation». But in the end the solution found was a quick change of menu, with a return to tradition. In the absence of the necessary certification for bear meat imported from Slovenia, only sausages, polenta and tosella ended up in the Northern League dishes.

Read on about Open

Read also: