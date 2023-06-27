the times of construction sites in the Senigallia area

Towards the reconstruction of bridges and structures also in the Senigalliese area, another area that still bears the wounds of the flood of last September 15th: four important reconstruction projects should start within the year from the timetable, including three bridges on provincial roads still awaiting completion come back to life. “The extremely urgent works that have already been grounded – explains the president of the Province Daniele Carnevali – were able to be carried out quickly also thanks to the fact that we were able to advance part of the funds that were reimbursed to us. Now we are all concentrated on reconstruction of the three bridges and on the intervention on the gymnasium of the Corinaldesi institute in Senigallia.They are the three bridges of Trecastelli (Sp18), Ostra – Coppetto (Sp17) and Ostra Vetere (Sp43)”.

Investments of over 3.5 million in total which will probably have to be implemented as we proceed with the planning. “For these last interventions – explains the president Carnevali – the financing was communicated to us only last May, but we are proceeding at a sustained pace and in any case we count on building them within the year”.

To go into detail, the construction site for the Trecastelli bridge should open within a few months: “Thanks to the integrated tender with which the company that takes care of the design also carries out the work, times will be rather rapid – remarked Daniele Carnevali – We are awaiting the favorable hydraulic opinion of the Region, then we will proceed with the approval of the executive project and the works. For the Copetto on Provincial Road 17 in Ostra, before the month of July we hope to have the final project and by mid-July the definitive one The forecast is to go to the tender by September.

Finally, the bridge on Provincial Road 43 in Ostra Vetere for which we plan to go out to tender for the design by the end of the summer”.

Even on the school front, the timetable bodes well. “For the gymnasium of the Corinaldesi Technical-Economic and Technological Institute of Senigallia – concludes the president Carnevali – the intervention is for 630 thousand euros and we expect to conclude the design shortly to arrive at the assignment of the works by next September”. Therefore, according to the forecasts outlined, by the end of the year practically all the four important post-flood construction sites should start. Sarah Ferreri

