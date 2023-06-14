The tissue bank, a living resource

«Donation is the last act of love that can be done towards one’s neighbour». Fabio Erba, director of the musculoskeletal tissue bank (Bmts) of the Lazio Region at the Ifo-Regina Elena, never tires of repeating it: “With a single donation, the lives of 60 patients can be improved”.

Yet, there is little talk of organ donation, and even less of that of tissue. «Ours is the last bank to be established, he says, and it’s the one located further south in Italy. Unfortunately, the idea of ​​expanding structures of this type has not yet materialised. After all, health care works at three speeds, that of the north and the center and the south. The bank is the expression of this health situation.

THE ADVANTAGES

The structures that deal with the conservation of the fabric are mostly located in the north: in addition to Rome, the other cities where they have been opened are Florence, Bologna, Treviso, Milan, Verona and Turin. Few venues, therefore, despite the advantage of using biological fabrics over artificial products.

«Any donation, whether of blood, tissue or organs, can save lives or cure serious diseases, explain the Bmts experts Although tissue transplantation, specifically skeletal muscles, is a so-called “improvement” and not really a “life-saving” intervention , as happens instead for that of organs, is in any case an important therapeutic solution which has seen a strong expansion in recent years». However, a lack of culture of donation is holding back the activity of the banks.

«The samples of skeletal muscle tissue, i.e. bones, ligaments, tendons, muscle bands explains Erba – are carried out on living donors and cadavers. But many often ignore that these are rigorously selected fabrics, to exclude genetically transmitted diseases, infectious diseases and contaminations of any kind. The tissues that are harvested therefore respond to the needs of patients who are candidates for an implant or a musculoskeletal tissue transplant”. The procedure is rigorous: the bone segments are processed in a sterile room and transformed into splints of various sizes, then they are divided into smaller parts, freeze-dried, or bone paste and subsequently used by orthopedic surgeons, plastic reconstructive doctors, thoracic dentists, neurosurgeons.

«In this way there is no rejection underlines director Erba because what we are going to use, from a cellular point of view, is dead tissue. Research ensures that a bone segment can regenerate and become life and therefore ensure that what we are going to replace is something vital». The interventions carried out so far confirm the advantages of this technique.

THE OPERATION

«To give an example, says the director of Bmts, many athletes have had the possibility of being able to access these tissues precisely for a ligament reconstruction. On the other hand, anyone who plays soccer or rugby and undergoes a recurrence of a cruciate rupture knows well that in the second operation the surgeon must necessarily ask the bone bank for a tendon segment to be able to reinsert».

The tissue bank has also created a regenerative medicine clinic where, in the injured parts, some growth factors from platelet gel (prp) obtained from the patient’s blood are inoculated.

“The 250 donations received in the past year, the experts recall – also include the caps (i.e. the membranes) of the skull, which are treated and stored sterile, frozen, waiting to be able to implant them in patients treated after some time”.

Meanwhile, the bank is focusing on 2 projects in particular: the collection of fat collected by liposuction and preserved with stem cells, which is then destined for infiltration into patients who, for example, have undergone surgery for breast cancer. The other project, on the other hand, is dedicated to the collection of skin from the cadaver donor; thanks to its “life-saving” property, it can in fact be used for severe burns or for those who have suffered serious injuries.

THE CARD

Donating is simple: just a declaration of consent when issuing the electronic identity card or at the appropriate counters of the local health authorities, or by completing and signing the card of the Italian association for the donation of organs, tissues and cells (Aido) or with a declaration on plain paper with all personal data, dated and signed, to be kept in the wallet.