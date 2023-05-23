Home » The toll-free number 800024662 – Emilia-Romagna Region has been active since 19 May
Health

The toll-free number 800024662 – Emilia-Romagna Region has been active since 19 May

When will the electricity come back on? How do I get to my relatives’ country? I need basic necessities, can you help me?

But also: how can I lend a hand or become a civil protection volunteer or donate food, blankets, money to flooded people?

To give answers to these and other questions, the Emilia-Romagna Region is active from tomorrowFriday 19 May, the toll-free number 800 024662 That will answer 7 days a week, from 8 to 20.

It’s a informative system designed to support the ongoing flood emergency and which, in this phase, will try to answer questions and direct people to the right contacts.

All citizens will therefore be able to call 800 024662 for requests for information or problems related to the emergency.

