“Prevention and early diagnosis can make the difference in the treatment of diseases and in improving the quality of life”, for this reason “all the initiatives that help inform citizens are welcome, also by making tools available to them, such as the toll-free number, to open one more channel of communication on the importance of checks for the protection of one’s health“.

Thus the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaciopened the press conference of the National Federation of Scientific Societies (FISM) for the presentation of the Toll Free Numbers of public utility activated by SIN, SIGO, ANMCO, SOI.

An initiative with which scientific medical societies intend to promote a direct line with the population on the occasion of four public health days that will take place in March:

  • March 9 World Day of Rene

Green number 800. 96. 22. 56

  • March 14 National Day of Heart

Green number 800. 05. 22. 33

  • March 22 National Day of‘Ophthalmology

Green number 800. 189. 441

  • March 28 World Day ofEndometriosis

Green number 800. 592. 782

“Many diseases related to the kidney, the eyes, the heart, are silent, hidden, sometimes subtle” underlined the minister Tell us, explaining how “often people do not have in-depth knowledge on these issues. This is why the commitment to prevention must always be supported. Properly informing citizens about correct lifestyles is important”.

