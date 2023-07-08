The Top 10 Post-Workout Foods for Sports in High Temperatures

Stay Hydrated and Well-Nourished After a Workout with These Top 10 Foods

When engaging in physical activity, especially in high temperatures, it is crucial to consider the potential health risks associated with increased basal temperature. The body’s temperature rises during exercise, and it compensates through thermoregulatory actions like sweating and increased blood flow. However, in a warm environment, our body can experience dehydration, heat strokes, hyperthermia, and even syncope. In the summer, sweating increases by 30% compared to the rest of the year, leading to higher water and energy loss during physical activity.

To play sports safely, it is vital to stay hydrated throughout the day and properly nourished. As our muscles work intensely, they deplete stored fuel such as fats and carbohydrates. Therefore, after physical activity, it is essential to replenish this fuel to restore energy. Rapidly absorbed proteins and carbohydrates with a glycemic index above 70 are crucial in this process.

To help you make informed choices on post-workout nutrition, the experts at Nutritienda.com recommend the following top 10 foods:

1. Avocado: This nutritious fruit is a source of monounsaturated and unsaturated fatty acids, antioxidant vitamins, and minerals like potassium and vitamin B6. Its benefits include promoting normal muscle function and reducing tiredness and fatigue.

2. Banana: Rich in potassium and carbohydrates, bananas aid in proper muscle function and help prevent cramps. They also contain vitamin B6, reducing tiredness and fatigue.

3. Spirulina: This seaweed is high in protein, vitamins, minerals, and iron. It stimulates red blood cell production and aids in muscle recovery. Spirulina can be used in various dishes or consumed as a dietary supplement.

4. Lentils: Recommended for athletes due to their protein and iron content, lentils support muscle recovery, good blood circulation, and the prevention of anemia. They are best consumed after exercise and can be used in stews, salads, or hummus.

5. Potatoes: A carbohydrate-rich tuber with vitamins, minerals, and potassium. Potatoes provide the necessary energy for muscle performance and aid in nerve impulses and reducing muscle cramps. They can be enjoyed boiled, baked, or as mashed potatoes.

6. Salmon: Known for being rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals like potassium, phosphorus, and iodine, salmon accelerates muscle recovery and reduces fatigue. It can be prepared in various ways such as baking or grilling.

7. Chia seeds: These seeds are packed with vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and protein, making them essential for increasing strength and overall nutrition. They can be added to salads, fruit, and yogurt.

8. Broccoli: A low-calorie vegetable with vitamin C, folic acid, calcium, and potassium, broccoli promotes muscle health. However, due to its digestion time, it is advisable to consume it after exercise to prevent bloating and gas. It can be enjoyed au gratin or in puree form.

9. Walnuts: Dried fruits, including walnuts, provide energy and satiation, making them suitable before and after physical activity. Walnuts are rich in Omega-3, proteins, vitamins, and energy. They can be enjoyed between meals, in salads, or added to various recipes.

10. Chicken: A complete food that is rich in essential minerals, phosphorus, vitamins A, B6, and niacin, and high-quality proteins. Chicken is crucial for muscle development and can be enjoyed in various ways, such as grilling or baking.

Noelia Suarez, communications manager of Nutritienda.com, emphasizes the importance of proper nutrition during physical activity. She advises staying hydrated, avoiding the hottest hours, wearing breathable clothing, and following a balanced diet to prevent energy depletion and more serious health problems. The Nutritienda.com team urges everyone to exercise responsibly and take precautions to avoid heat strokes during summer workouts.

