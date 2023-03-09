Prevention and early detection examinations are the two essential factors when it comes to women’s health, says Lukas Hefler, head of gynecology at the hospital partners Barmherzige Brüder and Ordensklinikum.

The Linz gynecologist summarizes the five most important “precautionary factors” from his many years of expertise:

Normal body mass index (between 20 – 25)

Sufficient sport and exercise

Little alcohol consumption

Do not smoke

long breastfeeding

Lukas Hefler, Head of Gynecology at the hospital partners Barmherzige Brüder and Ordensklinikum Linz.



Early detection is part of prevention

In the context of early detection, Hefler sees three examinations as the medical “must-haves”: These include the annual visit to the gynecologist. From the age of 45, examinations for the early detection of breast cancer and colon cancer should also be carried out.

Cancer prevention or early detection? “Both are crucial,” says Lukas Hefler. “You can only prevent cancer yourself, but – the earlier you discover it during an early detection examination, the higher the chances of recovery”. Every year 5,400 women develop breast cancer, early detection is possible through the biennial X-ray examination of the breast (mammography).

Cervical cancer is comparatively rare, with 400 cases per year. “Due to the early detection examinations that have been carried out in Austria for decades, the numbers have fallen sharply”.

One warning sign women should look out for is bleeding after the transition or bleeding disorders before the transition, which could indicate uterine cancer.

A vaccination against cancer

A central topic in women’s preventive care is the HPV infection. “Early vaccination and an HPV test in addition to the usual PAP smear from the 30th birthday are considered the best protection against possible secondary diseases,” says Lukas Hefler.

