The Top Foods to Benefit Your Heart and Prevent Cardiovascular Disease

Cardiovascular diseases continue to be a major issue affecting a significant number of people worldwide. In Spain, these diseases are the leading cause of death, accounting for 29.66% of all deaths, surpassing cancer and respiratory diseases. To combat this problem, prevention is key, and adopting a healthy diet plays a crucial role.

Experts suggest that following diets such as the DASH diet, Mediterranean diet, or vegetarian diet can greatly benefit heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The American Heart Association recommends prioritizing foods such as fruits, vegetables, fatty fish, whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, and dairy products to enhance heart health.

A recent study conducted by researchers at McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences at the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) has identified specific foods that can directly reduce the risk of heart problems. These include fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fish, and full-fat dairy products.

The study, which analyzed data from 245,000 individuals in 80 countries, found that inadequate consumption of these foods is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. However, incorporating moderate amounts of whole grains and unprocessed meats can also contribute to a healthy diet.

Overall, prioritizing the consumption of these heart-healthy foods is essential for maintaining good health and preventing heart disease.

