The top hospitals and the worst: we tell you which they are and why. Here are the report cards never disclosed | Milena Gabanelli

Report cards to general managers

Based on these indicators, for the first time, it is possible to give a report card on how public hospitals are managed: Agenas, the National Agency for Regional Health Services headed by the Ministry of Health, evaluated the performance of managers of 53 public hospitals, 30 of which are university hospitals, divided respectively into those with more than 700 beds or fewer than 700 beds. It did so as required by the 2019 Budget law which entrusts it with the task of monitoring the achievement of the objectives of the general managers: Agenas – reads in art. 1, paragraph 513 – implements (…) a system for analyzing and monitoring the performance of healthcare companies which signals, in advance, through a special alert mechanism, any significant deviations relating to the economic-managerial, organisational, financial and accounting components , clinical-assistance, clinical efficacy and diagnostic-therapeutic processes, quality, safety and outcome of treatments, as well as fairness and transparency of processes. Excluding the non-university Irccs, the mono-specialists, the local health authorities and local companies such as the local health and social care companies (Asst) of Lombardy which since 2015 have incorporated almost all the public hospitals in Lombardy: the decision to exclude them by Agenas was motivated by the need have comparable data. The results that you will read below have been cross-referenced with data from the National Outcomes Plan, the tool with which Agenas annually tests the quality of care, confirming the correspondence between managers’ skills and clinical-care results.