Giovanni Ciacci is a well-known man in Italian entertainment, much loved since he entered the Mediaset studios. His latest social media post has fans worried.

John Ciacci he is a well-known face of the Italian show business, he conquered the audience on the other side of the screen with his sympathy and grit. He was born in Siena in 1971, today he is a self-confident man, despite his difficult childhood, he was reborn and built a brilliant career.

Ciacci grew up with his mother in Tuscany, from an early age he loved the world of entertainment, he works behind the scenes in fact, as a hairstylist, immediately becoming known to famous people who decide to consult him for their image.

His debut began when he worked backstage at the San Remo Festival for eight editions, being appreciated by all and also admired by the public who began to notice it.

In September of 2022 he entered as a contestant on the TV show the Big Brother VIPwhere he made himself known and loved very much for the person he is, since then his fans have increased greatly and even now that he is out of the studios Mediasetcontinues to have huge support.

John’s illness

Giovanni Ciacci has revealed that he is HIV positivedeclaring it shortly before entering the Cinecittà house, dwelling on its purpose in participation: to shine a light on what the disease really is.

Ciacci spoke a lot about his pain but also underlined how much progress medicine has made in the field, and that while in the 80s it was synonymous with deathtoday he is no longer the same, in fact he also said that he feels good about himself, that he feels normal and absolutely not inferior to anyone else, this has given strength to all those who have found themselves or are in the same situation as him.

Gianni Ciacci and the concern of the fans

Gianni Ciacci is very followed on Instagram, boasts a large number of followers who accompany him every day and he, in turn, loves to share with them the little and beautiful things that make him happy. In fact, in his profile we can see photos of landscapes or people dear to him, he loves to dedicate time to those who love and love him.

One of his last posts has worriedHowever, the fans, in fact in the photo he appears in a room of a clinic, is wearing a gown. Ciacci wrote: “In this period I haven’t been, I’m feeling too well… today I started two days of checks and analyzes at the centre Comedica of Terni. Thanks to Marco Bartolucci and Margherita who always welcome me into the family. Crazy and super modern center.” The man wrote, leaving a bit of suspense but still giving a smile to the fans.