Home Health the touching announcement on social networks
Health

the touching announcement on social networks

by admin
the touching announcement on social networks
Giovanni Ciacci – Technological Passion

Giovanni Ciacci is a well-known man in Italian entertainment, much loved since he entered the Mediaset studios. His latest social media post has fans worried.

John Ciacci he is a well-known face of the Italian show business, he conquered the audience on the other side of the screen with his sympathy and grit. He was born in Siena in 1971, today he is a self-confident man, despite his difficult childhood, he was reborn and built a brilliant career.

Ciacci grew up with his mother in Tuscany, from an early age he loved the world of entertainment, he works behind the scenes in fact, as a hairstylist, immediately becoming known to famous people who decide to consult him for their image.

His debut began when he worked backstage at the San Remo Festival for eight editions, being appreciated by all and also admired by the public who began to notice it.

In September of 2022 he entered as a contestant on the TV show the Big Brother VIPwhere he made himself known and loved very much for the person he is, since then his fans have increased greatly and even now that he is out of the studios Mediasetcontinues to have huge support.

John’s illness

Giovanni Ciacci has revealed that he is HIV positivedeclaring it shortly before entering the Cinecittà house, dwelling on its purpose in participation: to shine a light on what the disease really is.

Ciacci spoke a lot about his pain but also underlined how much progress medicine has made in the field, and that while in the 80s it was synonymous with deathtoday he is no longer the same, in fact he also said that he feels good about himself, that he feels normal and absolutely not inferior to anyone else, this has given strength to all those who have found themselves or are in the same situation as him.

See also  There are disabilities that are not seen
Giovanni Ciacci on Instagram – Technological Passion

Gianni Ciacci and the concern of the fans

Gianni Ciacci is very followed on Instagram, boasts a large number of followers who accompany him every day and he, in turn, loves to share with them the little and beautiful things that make him happy. In fact, in his profile we can see photos of landscapes or people dear to him, he loves to dedicate time to those who love and love him.

One of his last posts has worriedHowever, the fans, in fact in the photo he appears in a room of a clinic, is wearing a gown. Ciacci wrote: “In this period I haven’t been, I’m feeling too well… today I started two days of checks and analyzes at the centre Comedica of Terni. Thanks to Marco Bartolucci and Margherita who always welcome me into the family. Crazy and super modern center.” The man wrote, leaving a bit of suspense but still giving a smile to the fans.

You may also like

ADUC – Article – Legal psychedelic therapies in...

She has bowel cancer but the hospital sends...

“Alcohol is bad, doctors who don’t say it...

Health: privately managed Bordighera hospital since autumn –...

«Uppa» is the new app for parents who...

The really useful foods for those suffering from...

Tiramisu mask – Vegan pistachio tiramisu 300g

Sanremo 2023, second evening: guests and singers lineup

alcohol among very young people, the situation is...

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for Ib-Salut kitchen assistant

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy