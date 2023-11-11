The Toxicity of Ethanol and its Connection to Breast Cancer: Risks and Awareness Among Women

Oncologists Association: “Ethanol is more toxic for women but few know the risks.” In half a century, breast cancer survival has gone from 30% to 90%

The Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) has raised the alarm on the risks of alcohol abuse, particularly for women. According to AIOM, almost a quarter of breast cancer cases (23%) are caused by avoidable risk factors, including excessive alcohol consumption. In fact, alcohol can be traced back to up to 11% of new diagnoses, equal to over 6,000 cases every year in Italy.

The toxicity of ethanol is greater in women due to their lower production of the enzyme Alcohol Dehydrogenase (ADH), which reduces their ability to metabolize ethanol. Furthermore, ethanol also stimulates the action of estrogens, the hormones responsible for the growth of approximately 70% of breast tumors.

The probability of developing breast cancer increases exponentially when alcohol is associated with other risk factors, such as cigarette smoking, sedentary lifestyle, and overweight or obesity. These behaviors not only increase the likelihood of breast cancer but also other cancers and serious diseases, such as cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases.

The Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) emphasizes the importance of awareness around alcohol consumption and its potential risks, especially for women. The limit threshold for alcohol consumption is 20 grams per day for men and 10 grams per day for women.

“In Italy, in 2022, 55,700 new cases of breast cancer were registered and 834,200 women are living after the diagnosis,” says Saverio Cinieri, president of AIOM. “The 5-year survival is equal to 88%. Our company has launched the first campaign aimed at women to promote correct lifestyles.”

It is recognized that alcohol consumption, even at low levels, is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, with the risk increasing by 7% for each additional unit of alcohol consumed per day.

Improving compliance with screening mammography is also crucial, as the current rate stands at 53.6%. There are significant gaps in screening rates across different regions, with rates in the North reaching 61.7%, the Center at 48.3%, and the South at only 40.5%.

The AIOM aims to continue raising awareness about the risks of alcohol consumption and promoting correct lifestyles to reduce the incidence of breast cancer in Italy. With ongoing efforts and increased awareness, the survival rates for breast cancer have improved significantly from 30% to 90% over the last half century.

