tragedy onBologna Apennines: and lumberjack is dead staying crushed by the tree which had just cut. With him was a colleague, who was unharmed.





Crushed from freshly cut tree

The accident occurred around 11:20 on Saturday 8 April in an area of ​​the Apennines which falls within the municipality of Monzunoa town half an hour’s drive from Bologna.

The man who was killed had 38 years old and was the owner of a sole proprietorship in the area. he was working, cutting logs and thinning out the wood, along the path of the Via degli Dei in Le Croci di Monzuno.

Monzuno is a town of almost 6,500 inhabitants in the province of Bologna in Emilia-Romagna. Monzuno is part of the Union of the Bolognese Apennines.





When the man was crushed by the tall tree he had just cut down, his colleague immediately raised the alarm.

118 personnel, carabinieri from the Vergato company, firefighters and mountain rescue personnel from the Rocca di Badolo station arrived on site. The air ambulance has also been activated which has landed medical personnel.

Rescuers have freed the victim and the sanitary ware tried to revive herUnfortunately uselessly.





Investigations were carried out in the area, even with the presence of occupational medicine officials, to clarify the exact dynamics of the facts.

Worker who died in the woods overwhelmed by a boulder

It’s at March and worker died while with some colleagues he was carrying out the relocation of cleared trees. The tragedy occurred in Palam Palè di Berzo Demo, in the Upper Camonica Valley.

He 42enne Martin Februaryforeman of the forestry consortium of the Alta Valcamonica in the Brescia area, was hit in the chest by a boulder.





He left behind a wife, a 4-year-old boy and a child still in the womb. Some family friends organized one fundraiser to allow the widow and orphans to face the next few months with serenity (for information write to email [email protected]).

Lumberjack who died at work in the province of Val Tartano

Another lumberjack died last September in Lombardy, in the province of Sondrio. A 29-year-old boy died on the morning of September 10, 2022 in Val Tartano after being hit by a trolley used as a cableway for transporting timber.

Deaths at work in Italy

Those just told are just some of the tragedies that occurred in the workplace. In Italy, 3 people die every day for reasons related to their occupation.





1.090 and the total number of deaths at work in Italy in the year 2022. In the same period le workplace injury claims they have been 697.773.




