It must have been a happy day, spent with friends celebrating the carnival. Instead, it turned into a day of mourning and grief for the entire community acres, a town in the Cosenza area. A 17 year old boy, Angelo Viteritti, he died falling from the allegorical wagon on which he was after having participated in a carnival parade. His body was noticed by some motorists yesterday evening, on the side of the provincial road that connects the hamlet of San Giacomo D’Acri with San Cosmo Albanese. A vehicle of the firefighters of the Corigliano-Rossano detachment was immediately stopped, returning from another intervention. The police immediately called the ambulance but there was nothing more they could do for the boy.

17-year-old Angelo Viteritti died

According to the first investigations carried out by the carabinieri of the Compagnia di San Marco Argentano with the coordination of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Castrovillarithe boy was on a cart that after the parade in San Demetrio Corone he was returning to the village with a couple of friends. Perhaps a jolt from the vehicle, perhaps a distraction, but Angelo would have lost his balance, ending up on the ground and hitting his head violently. No one noticed what happened. The friends who were with him were probably on another side of the wagon and even the driver of the tractor pulling the wagon did not see the boy fall as he continued on.

Reconstruction of the accident

To definitively clarify the dynamics of the accident, the Castrovillari public prosecutor’s office ordered the seizure of the tractor, to allow for further investigations. For an initial reconstruction, the carabinieri arrived on the basis of the testimonials collections and the surveys carried out, also with the intervention of the coroner. The body is now available to the Judicial Authority for legal investigations in order to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened. Angelo, who attended the Ipsia-Iti of Acre, was well liked and is described by all who knew him as a “sociable boy who was always active in the community”. The father is a construction worker and the mother does small odd jobs. Angelo also had a younger brother. A family well integrated in the village. The young man’s passion for carnival had led him to participate in carnival parades for some years. This year he was on a float dedicated to Pinocchio. The municipal administration has proclaimed the city mourning for Friday.

Read the full article

in Il Gazzettino