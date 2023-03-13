Prato, 13 March 2023 – The world ofbuilding Prato has lost one of the best-known entrepreneurs: Fulvio Farina in fact, he was one of the members of the “Farina edilizia” in via Paronese. The company, founded by the father, has been operating in the building sector for over 50 years and is family-run. The new branch in the Macrolotto has a warehouse of 20,000 square meters and a covered structure of 5,000 inside which the showroom is located: this was the realm of Fulvio and his family who made the company grow with great commitment, alongside by employees.

The company represents a piece of the entrepreneurial history of Prato: “I met the entrepreneur – says Aldo Milone – at the time of my department. I am very sorry to have heard this news. I offer my condolences to the family”. Fulvio Farina, a graduate of the Dagomari, had grown up in Prato, then for several years had returned to live in Poggio a Caiano and cultivated a passion for motorcycling. His social page is full of photographs taken in his spare time with his Ducati: from trips to Italy and Europe to rallies with the group of motorcyclists he was part of and some of whom were with him yesterday in Lastra a Signa.

“I am shocked by this sudden news – says Matteo Lenzi, municipal councilor in Poggio and a construction engineer by profession – because I had been working with Fulvio and his company as a supplier of materials for several years. Serious and professional people who did the job a real mission. We all rally around the family”. Fulvio Farina just recently was completing some renovations in Poggio with his materials and this tragedy on the road left everyone shocked. “Every morning I went at 7.30 to get the material from them – says Andrei Razvan, warehouseman – and I knew of his passion for motorcycling, he was also quite good. What happened is sad and unfair”. Fulvio Farina leaves behind his wife and two daughters. The municipal administration, through the mayor Francesco Puggelli, expresses closeness to the family: “Our community is in mourning for the tragedy of Fulvio. Entrepreneur, brilliant, father of a family, esteemed and respectable person. A life cut short too soon which leaves a family in pain that is also our pain. We gather around his wife and daughters. A thought also for the other victim and for the family”.