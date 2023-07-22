The Transformation of Pharmacies: From Retail Stores to Small Clinics

Goodbye old pharmacy: since fall the better equipped ones – and the others on the wheel – could increasingly look like small clinics where to undergo exams, vaccinations, and real medical visits albeit at a distance.

The ministerial decree 772022 provides for it, which redraws the boundaries of the pharmacy in the new millennium. Yet, having made the decree, it remains to be implemented. And on this front, we are proceeding patchily. There Liguria is already matchl’Emilia-Romagna not yet: pharmacies that offer their customers extra services, at the moment they do so by relying on private medical centers, but another thing is to start a plan on behalf of the public service with the Region. “We are expecting a strong momentum and asking to be exploited more – he says Achille Gallina Toschiregional president of Fedefarmajust reconfirmed for the third term -: when we have been entrusted with tasks we think we have carried them out in the best possible way”.

Are you talking about Covid?

“Also, but not only. The pandemic has done nothing but highlight what we have always been convinced of: the pharmacy it is the first presidio sanitary sul territory. And the reasons are many.”

That illustrious.

“The pharmacy network – more than 1400 in Emilia-Romagna – is widely distributed. Furthermore, these are points manned by professionals graduates in Pharmacy and, by now, with the de facto shift system open 24 hours a day, seven days out of seven. And certainly the pharmacy has become the first gateway to health services even if only for information, especially for those who have difficulty moving”.

What has changed, in terms of services, with the pandemic?

“In the Covid period, following various measures, the pharmacy has been authorized to execute the tampons of the withdrawals on capillary blood and at the execution of analyses. Lastly, it was possible to carry out le vaccinations Covid and flu shots. At the same time, in terms of digitization, access to all the platforms of the Region has meant that today the e-prescription on the health card is a discounted service when up to three years ago it was not”.

Can more be done?

“Sure. I’m talking about telemedicine telemonitoring of therapies, teleconsultation: apparently difficult services, but for which many pharmacies are already equipped at an IT level and which they already do for the private sector”.

Explain better.

“From September-October citizens could do that in the pharmacy, without paying anything electrocardiogram which otherwise in the current public system would have performed in the hospital. The pharmacist, duly trained, simply performs the operative part of the examination by placing the electrodes on the patient, then sends it to a public cardiologist, to distance the data for reading and the reporting which will be uploaded to the electronic file”.

Would the waiting lists be reduced?

“Of course, because the surgeries publics of the longest part of the exam leaving ‘only reporting. And this can be done for ECG, cardiac holter, pressure holter, and spirometry. The first contacts with the Region are already there and many pharmacies already have the machinery”.

However, there are also small pharmacies, where it may be uneconomical to invest or where it may be difficult to find space to house these new services. What can be done?

“The Region has already authorized the possibility of opening premises to be used for these services even if they are not contiguous to the pharmacies, provided that they are organized to overcome the problem of space. Furthermore, with Pnrr funds and other resources, there are opportunities to support investments”.

The core business of pharmacies, however, is drugs: will anything change?

“We would like to be distribution terminal of the Region, at the same or even lower costs than those which Viale Aldo Moro is currently supporting with direct distribution. The advantage, for the patients, would be to reduce the kilometers to collect the medicines and, for the community, to have the certainty of taking the therapy on a continuous basis. Same thing for vaccinations”.

What does it mean?

“Giving the opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid and flu in pharmacies has led many more people to do so because they have found a service close to home”.

