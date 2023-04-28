Home » THE TREATMENTS OF CHRONIC LYMPHATIC LEUKEMIA Hematology
THE TREATMENTS OF CHRONIC LYMPHATIC LEUKEMIA Hematology

The various phases of the treatment process

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is the most common type of leukemia affecting adults in Europe and North America. It is typically diagnosed in people between the ages of 65 and 74, often affected by comorbidities at that stage of life.
It is caused by an accumulation of mature B lymphocytes in the blood, bone marrow and lymphatic organs.
One of the consequences of the disease and treatment – with specific drugs targeting B lymphocytes – is the onset of secondary immunodeficiency (SID, Secondary Immunodeficiency Disease), a quantitative or functional variation of the immune response.
SIDS are usually of the malignant type such as CLL or multiple myeloma, but they are also caused by pharmacological treatments, such as chemotherapy or immunosuppressant drugs used in transplantation.
In CLL patients, one of the most … (Continued) read the 2nd page



